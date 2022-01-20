ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

UN: Food aid in Ethiopia's Tigray now at 'all-time lowest'

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says food distribution in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region has reached its “all-time lowest” while more than 50,000 children are thought to be severely malnourished, the latest sign of growing crisis amid efforts to end the country’s 14-month...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. “The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo… located in Northwestern Tigray close to...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Aid Agencies Suspend Work In Northwest Tigray After Deadly Strike: UN

Aid agencies have suspended their work in an area of Ethiopia's Tigray region after a deadly air strike on a camp for people displaced by the country's 14-month war, the UN said Sunday. The raid came only hours after the Ethiopian government had issued a call for "national reconciliation", and...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
94.3 Jack FM

UN seeks record $4.4 billion in aid for Afghanistan’s future

GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N. agencies on Tuesday asked donors for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2022, calling the funds an “essential stop gap” to ensure the country’s future after a period of turmoil marked by the Taliban’s seizure of power and a hasty U.S. exit.
AFGHANISTAN
101 WIXX

Ethiopia PM must end Tigray conflict, Nobel committee says

OSLO (Reuters) – The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize appealed on Thursday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the award in 2019, to halt the conflict unfolding in the country’s northern region of Tigray. In a rare critique of a former laureate https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nobel-prize-peace-idUSKBN1WQ12I, the...
POLITICS
manisteenews.com

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

CAIRO (AP) — The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#Kenya#Un#Ap#The United Nations#U N#Ethiopian#Amhara#African
manisteenews.com

Jihadi video shows child fighters executing Nigeria soldiers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group accused of killing hundreds in northeast Nigeria has released a video purporting to show child soldiers executing two men identified as members of the Nigerian military. The video released by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) was published on...
MILITARY
manisteenews.com

Taliban to hold meeting in Norway next week

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Taliban delegation plans to travel to Norway next week for talks with the Norwegian government and several allied countries, as well as meetings with civil society activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Friday that it has invited representatives...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

The Taliban will hold talks with Western officials in Oslo next week on human rights and humanitarian aid in their first official visit to the West since returning to power, the Norwegian and Taliban governments said Friday. The visit from Sunday to Tuesday will see meetings with "Norwegian authorities and officials from a number of allied countries", including Britain, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, it said. "We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. The Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan last summer as international troops withdrew after a two-decade presence.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
ABU DHABI
The Independent

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message he said was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN chief: World more unpredictable than during the Cold War

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the current world is “much more chaotic, much less predictable” than during the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the United States and it's dangerous because there are no “instruments” to deal with crises.He said in a wide-ranging press conference that the Cold War was between two opposing blocs where there were clear rules and mechanisms to prevent conflict. It “never became hot because there was a certain level of predictability,” he said.He said he wouldn’t call the dangerous situation today a Cold War or a Hot War but probably...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy