How to refresh your remote work routine for the new year

2021 is coming to an end and it seems like it has just flown by. I mean it has literally flown by and we have not even had a chance to take it all in. It has been an incredibly challenging year for many. Whether you have gone back to work in person or stayed virtual, we have been living a time of great challenges. In years past, when we have gotten to the end of the year, we have talked about setting new goals for the new year. We have typically talked about getting healthier, working out, eating better, and just overall trying to be more mindful of taking better care of our lives.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO