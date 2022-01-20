ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."...

spectrumlocalnews.com

