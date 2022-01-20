ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

By NINIEK KARMINI
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdgFb_0dqwVPWG00
Davos Summit FILE - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo arrives at Rome's Fiumicino Airport, on Oct. 29, 2021. The Indonesia’s leader said Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, sought to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia's leader said Thursday that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, wants to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurging COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online address to the World Economic Forum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to making the G-20 presidency an important part of the response, with a focus on inclusive health care, the digital transformation and the sustainable energy transition.

He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade and technology to aid the pandemic recovery.

“I will intensify interactions with world economic actors during the Indonesian presidency,” Widodo said. “I really hope the economic actors — all of you — have thoughts, concrete offers, which can be submitted to be part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit.”

Unlike that summit later this year, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting is more for world and business leaders to discuss big ideas, not make deals on how to act. COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's in-person gathering in Davos, Switzerland, but some panels and addresses are being held online.

In a discussion on world trade, participants said the pandemic has likely changed global commerce for good.

As surging demand overwhelms factories and ports, supply chain bottlenecks have driven up prices and delayed shipments, forcing businesses to rethink their dependence on distant suppliers and on keeping inventories to a bare minimum to save money.

“There is no going back," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

When missing a $5 electronic component can delay production of a $100,000 car, he said, companies need to consider stress-testing their supply chains the way regulators tested the resiliency of banks during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Many companies are looking at whether to reduce their reliance on suppliers in one country, often China, and whether to move production closer to home to avoid disruptions.

But Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, worries that the “understandable" incentive to bring production closer to home will “go too far" and cause countries to turn inward and cut out foreign suppliers.

Without mentioning deteriorating relations between the United States and China — the world's two biggest economies — Okonjo-Iweala warned, "Don't allow geopolitical tensions to really morph into protectionist measures and policies that use trade as a weapon. ... I lose a little bit of sleep at night about that.''

Likewise, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai cautioned that “we need to be very, very alert" to prevent “this present moment evolving from an opportunity to build a better version of globalization into one where we are fighting each other."

___

AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

BANGKOK/JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kfgo.com

German investor morale rebounds on expectations COVID will fade

BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Report: Anti-corruption fight is stalled, COVID not helping

BERLIN — (AP) — Most countries have made little to no progress in bringing down corruption levels over the past decade, and authorities' response to the COVID-19 pandemic in many places has weighed on accountability, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday. Transparency International’s 2021...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Paul Wiseman
Action News Jax

Putin backs China over 'politicization' of Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia and China oppose “the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts” ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in an address to his country's athletes. The U.S. is among several countries which have said they will...
SPORTS
Action News Jax

Ahead of Olympics, abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing residents are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics that opens in less than two weeks. The lockdowns are part of China's "zero tolerance" measures...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Covid#Davos#Ap#Group Of 20#Indonesian
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
HEALTH
AFP

China lifts Xi'an lockdown as Beijing virus fight ramps up

One of China's longest coronavirus lockdowns ended Monday with authorities announcing the lifting of most restrictions in the northern city of Xi'an. While China's coronavirus caseload pales in comparison to global numbers, the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy means even the slightest hint of the virus is met with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a...
SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Biggest Risks to Global Security in 2022

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, simmering geopolitical tensions, and a widening ideological and cultural chasm in the United States, one could be forgiven for having a less than an optimistic outlook for 2022.  According to a recent report from the political risk consulting agency Eurasia Group, misgivings about the state of the world […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Wyoming News

EU Eases COVID-19 Travel Rules Within the Bloc for Fully Vaccinated

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- European Union residents should be able to move freely between the 27 member nations if they've been vaccinated in the past nine months or have recently recovered from coronavirus infection, bloc officials said Tuesday. The announcement was made a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) said the spread of the Omicron variant could change the COVID-19 pandemic from overwhelming to manageable. Still,...
TRAVEL
Axios

Transplants rebound from COVID lull

More than 41,000 Americans underwent an organ transplant in 2021, a new record and a 6% increase from 2020, when the pandemic caused a slight slowdown of the life-saving procedures. Why it matters: There are more transplant patients than ever, and they are particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy