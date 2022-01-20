ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

False Things About KFC Everyone Surprisingly Believes

By Anita Surewicz
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From tales of McDonald's serving pig fat shakes to the myth that eating Popeyes makes you sterile, urban legends about fast food chains have been doing the rounds for decades. The advent of social media and fake news has only contributed to the problem. Online platforms make it easy for people...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

12 Canned Foods You Should Never Buy From Walmart

If you have ever binged zombie apocalypse movies, then you might know that a common trait — no matter the main characters or where they're camped out — is a large stash of canned food. Thanks to the format, most canned food has a much longer shelf life than other consumable products. Canned foods are also super convenient when you don't have the energy to prepare and cook an entire meal from scratch. The variety of options is large too, including vegetables, ravioli, and even canned bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's first rose to fame because of its popular roast beef sandwiches. The fast food chain was founded in 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers saw the writing on the wall that the fast food industry was about to blow up, and they thought it made sense to dive into the beefy business venture head first.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Ridiculous Chick-Fil-A Order Limit Has Fans Laughing

Chick-fil-A patrons have a history of ordering some very strange meals. One user over on TikTok showed off some very odd order requests from the restaurant, including an order of mac and cheese with a straw, a Cobb salad with a specific demand to omit tomatoes, corn, and grapes, and medium rare chicken. At the very least, these customers only placed single orders and didn't try to overwhelm their local Chick-fil-A's computer system.
RESTAURANTS
studybreaks.com

Six Lies Servers Tell Their Customers

Let’s face it, a small untruth told by seasoned restaurant work staff can make the dining experience easier and better for everyone. Working as a server in the restaurant business can be one of the most physically, emotionally and socially exhausting professions. To be a server requires constant movement, whether it be striding back and forth from the kitchen or lifting heavy trays of food. Not only are they forced to be on their feet for several hours a day, but they are also given the impossible task of pleasing everyone who visits the establishment. If that wasn’t enough, they have to deal with the cringy one-liners that customers say on a daily basis. It’s no wonder why there are help wanted signs in front of every restaurant you see.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Kfc Chicken#Kentucky Fried Chicken#False Advertising#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Popeyes
Mashed

Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Red Lobster Employees Wish You Knew

If you're a seafood fan who loves a luscious and delicious lobster, then you've likely been to the world-renowned seafood chain known as Red Lobster. Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant that was established in Florida in 1968, and it now has over 700 locations across the globe. The restaurant chain was founded by Bill Darden, who, according to the Red Lobster website, was "a man passionate about making delicious, high-quality seafood available and affordable to everyone, including people who lived far from the coast."
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

The Real Reason M&M's Are Banned In Sweden

M&M's: sweet little chocolate nuggets coated in a colored candy shell. Delicious. Then there's all the varieties: hazelnut, caramel, dark chocolate, and a million others. And don't even get us started on the mini M&M's, which somehow taste even better. You can even order customized colors and designs for special occasions.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

You've Been Eating Hot Dogs Wrong This Whole Time

Whether it's at a baseball game or a Fourth of July cookout, hot dogs have a long history in the United States that combines historical facts, urban legends, and cultural influences. The food was believed to have been introduced by German street vendors who immigrated to New York in the 19th century (via HISTORY). Hot dogs have found themselves becoming a popular snack for hungry Americans who are in the mood for something cheap and filling. But, no matter where you go, you'll find that every person and state has their unique way of enjoying a red-hot frankfurter — from the cream cheese and onions-stuffed Seattle dog to the chili and mustard-slathered coney island Dog. It is treated with respect as a classic American treat. There's even a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicated to one of our nation's most sacred food.
RECIPES
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Sausage

Whether you prefer links of breakfast sausage alongside your scrambled eggs in the morning or a bratwurst on the grill, andouille sausage alongside your favorite New Orleans eats or Italian sausage alongside your best pasta dish, one thing's for sure — there are a lot of different ways to chow down on some tasty sausages. In fact, according to AllRecipes, there are more than 200 different varieties of sausage in the United States alone. However, for most varieties, the same standard cooking methods and tips and tricks apply (so long as you're cooking your sausages in links, that is); and, while you might think that cooking sausage is easy, there are actually quite a few ways you might be messing up the process. To help you cook up the best batch of sausages of your life, we've gathered the top 13 mistakes everyone makes when cooking sausage, and what you need to do instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy