Windows 11 was a major overhaul to the semantics and UI of its predecessor, Windows 10, if not in terms of features. The most prominent change is the one upfront; the taskbar. Windows 11 boasts a greatly different taskbar than Windows 10 which looks both cleaner and more pleasing to the eye – though it may be found wanting by some! Those of you who don’t have the PC requirements to upgrade to Windows 11 worry not. In this article, we will be discussing how you can customize your Windows 10 taskbar to make it look like it’s a Windows 11 taskbar. The major distinctive feature of Windows 11’s taskbar is the pinned app icons centered instead of aligned to the side, so that is what we will be focusing on achieving too.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO