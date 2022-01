MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name “Rey Reeves” and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and...

