ZIP Code 61674 houses one new registered sex offender in week ending Jan. 15

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Should a 12-year-old have the right to get vaccinated without parental consent? That’s the goal behind a new bill proposed Friday by San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener. Were getting answers on how the bill would change current law and what types of medical care minors already can get on their own. Parents were sounding off about vaccines for teens. “They need an adult with that,” one parent said. Right now, minors must have parental consent to get vaccinated unless it’s specifically being used to prevent a sexually transmitted disease. Wiener’s proposal would remove the consent requirement for all vaccines as long...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO