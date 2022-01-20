ZIP Code 61674 houses one new registered sex offender in week ending Jan. 15

The equality committee is to discuss a Bill to introduce paid work leave for victims of domestic violence.The legislation, put forward by Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly, would give domestic violence survivors a statutory entitlement to ten days paid leave.The Organisation of Working Time (Domestic Violence Leave) Bill is due to go before the equality committee on Tuesday.Ms O’Reilly, Sinn Fein’s spokeswoman on workers’ rights, said the legislation was developed following consultation with people working within the domestic violence sector, as well as victims.The Government must seize this important opportunity and introduce paid leave for domestic violence. Enough is enough.Women can’t...
