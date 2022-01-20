ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiedie Fest returns to summer dates

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a one year shift to a Fall weekend, the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally has announced a return to its traditional first weekend in August for this year.

Despite having a successful event last October, the 3 day festival will be back to August 5th, 6th and 7th this year.

Organizers say the summer dates fall in line with the national balloon rally schedule, better ensuring that hot air balloons are available to attend the rally.

Plus, they say the food and craft vendors prefer the summer dates and that it’s easier to book touring concerts before Labor Day.

For more information, go to the Spiedie Fest Facebook page.

