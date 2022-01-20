ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supercharging sales & decreasing the CPA for FemTech brand Elvie

The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a successful launch and PR campaign, online sales began to decline. Ads...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Princess Polly Drives Millions in Sales in 3 Months With SMS

One of their highest revenue-generating channels, SMS marketing drives over 64x ROI for Princess Polly. Founded in a beachside apartment on the Gold Coast of Australia in 2010, Princess Polly, a fashion-forward clothing brand, quickly became a local favorite. By their tenth anniversary, they were a global brand with over 200 employees between two offices in Gold Coast, Australia and Los Angeles, USA. Since becoming a global brand, their growth has skyrocketed, and their primary focus has shifted to scaling internationally beyond their Aussie roots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GV Wire

Most Independent Restaurants Experienced a Sales Decrease of More Than 50% in December

The National Restaurant Association estimates that more than 90,000 restaurants and bars have closed since the beginning of the pandemic. You wouldn’t know it from listening in on earnings calls from the big chains. Those well-capitalized companies with significant brand equity can weather most downturns, no doubt, even if they’re consecutive.
LIFESTYLE
martechseries.com

Amazon Sponsored Brands Increasingly Effective at Driving Sales With 33% Increase in Attributed Sales Q4 2021

Perpetua Amazon Benchmark Report: Despite 21% decrease in impressions, Q4 2021 saw increase across sales, spend, clicks and conversions on Amazon. Perpetua, a global leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software released their 2021 Q4 Benchmark Report showcasing the most important trends and metrics on Amazon, to help inform marketplace advertising strategy. Included in the report this year are Q4 benchmark ad performance for Instacart, Walmart and Target.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Femtech#Cpa#Pr#Working
The Drum

Influencer marketing: Oxygen SS21 influencer launch

To build an influencer campaign to launch Oxygen’s new brand identity. The campaign had to be cognizant of the new look/feel of the brand whilst ensuring it was high-reach to drive awareness in a crowded marketplace. Pushing Boundaries Within Fintech Marketing. We turned fintech marketing on its head. Instead...
BUSINESS
The Drum

AnalogFolk launches ‘behavior transformation’ consultancy

AnalogFolk Group has launched a consultancy company, MindWorks, specializing in ’behavioral transformation.’ The business – which has launched with HSBC among its founding clients – aims to help brands realize digital transformation programs with the aid of cognitive psychology.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Retail Sales Decreased 1.9% in December

On a monthly basis, retail sales were decreased 1.9% from November to December (seasonally adjusted), but sales were up 16.9 percent from December 2020. Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $626.8 billion, a decrease of 1.9 percent from the previous month, but 16.9 percent above December 2020.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Drum

Digital marketing trends in 2022: how to tap into them

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. Digital marketing trends tend to evolve quickly in our industry, so Digital Ethos’s digital PR and copywriting consultant Lucinda Batchelor has drawn out the most important ones to focus on now for transformational growth.
ECONOMY
The Drum

ITB Worldwide joins the Influencer Marketing Trade Body

The Influencer Marketing Trade Body (“IMTB”) has announced the addition of ITB Worldwide as its newest member organisation. ITB Worldwide is a full-service talent and influencer marketing agency helping brands build holistic strategies that consider multiple marketing touchpoints. ITB Worldwide has been recognised in recent awards for its...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Sky Media adapts addressable adtech for sponsorships and idents

Sky Media is ushering in a new era of ‘smart sponsorships’ by bringing the addressable TV technology underpinning its AdSmart solution, which plays adverts only when selected audiences are watching, to sponsored content. Describing this as a new era for advertisers, the satellite broadcaster says its addressable powered...
ECONOMY
The Drum

LoopMe Announces Investment from Mayfair Equity Partners to Accelerate International Growth

LoopMe, (‘the Company’) a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced Mayfair Equity Partners (‘Mayfair’), a leading tech and consumer growth investor, as its new investment partner. LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. Funds advised by Mayfair are investing $120 million to acquire a majority stake in LoopMe that will value the Company at close to $200 million. The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Stadium partners with SML to supercharge retail operations

13th January 2022, Texas, USA - SML, a worldwide leader in retail RFID technology and solutions, has today revealed details of its complete solution deployment with leading Swedish sports retailer, Stadium. SML’s item-level RFID solutions, Inspire™ RFID tags, and Clarity® enterprise software have been deployed, resulting in transformational improvements in inventory management and customer service.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy