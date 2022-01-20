Supercharging sales & decreasing the CPA for FemTech brand Elvie

One of their highest revenue-generating channels, SMS marketing drives over 64x ROI for Princess Polly. Founded in a beachside apartment on the Gold Coast of Australia in 2010, Princess Polly, a fashion-forward clothing brand, quickly became a local favorite. By their tenth anniversary, they were a global brand with over 200 employees between two offices in Gold Coast, Australia and Los Angeles, USA. Since becoming a global brand, their growth has skyrocketed, and their primary focus has shifted to scaling internationally beyond their Aussie roots.
