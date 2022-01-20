Supercharging sales & decreasing the CPA for FemTech brand Elvie

LoopMe, (‘the Company’) a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced Mayfair Equity Partners (‘Mayfair’), a leading tech and consumer growth investor, as its new investment partner. LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. Funds advised by Mayfair are investing $120 million to acquire a majority stake in LoopMe that will value the Company at close to $200 million. The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.

