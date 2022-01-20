ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Aiming to make CDC nimble, agency director has rankled many

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top U.S....

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

LONDON (AP) — Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in most parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Ap
Medscape News

CDC Director Vows to Improve COVID Messaging

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The CDC has struggled with clear messaging and COVID-19 guidance during the pandemic, and the agency will aim to do better, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, told The Wall Street Journal. The pandemic threw...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Maine CDC director briefs lawmakers on pandemic

AUGUSTA — Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed lawmakers Thursday on the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place online with members of the legislature’s Health and Human Services committee. Topics addressed by Shah included expanded testing, vaccinations, and the Omicron variant. Shah...
MAINE STATE
News4Jax.com

CDC preparing to update mask information, director says

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency is preparing to update information on its website about face masks but continues to recommend that everyone wear some type of mask. “@CDCgov continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask, and we encourage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston Herald

Pozniak: Is CDC Director Walensky failing as a pandemic leader?

In many ways, Massachusetts resident Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who President Biden selected to lead the Centers for Disease Control, has dropped the ball as a crisis communications leader during the unprecedented COVID pandemic. As a communications professional, let me focus on several major missteps she has made that harmed the credibility of the CDC and the Biden administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

House Republicans accuse CDC director of keeping agency in 'constant crisis' throughout pandemic

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee accused Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky of keeping the agency in "constant crisis" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., alongside Health and Oversight Subcommittee ranking members Brett...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5atlanta.com

CDC Director urges Americans to make sure they're up-to-date on COVID-19 shots

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden's top COVID-19 advisors say case numbers are beginning to fall, especially in the Northeast and states hit first by the omicron variant. The US is averaging about 745,000 new cases, 21,000 hospitalizations, and 1,700 deaths per day. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, despite the...
ATLANTA, GA
Times Daily

New conservative target: Race as factor in COVID treatment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some conservatives are taking aim at policies that allow doctors to consider race as a risk factor when allocating scarce COVID-19 treatments, saying the protocols discriminate against white people. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

COVID is surging again

The alarming rise in the number of cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 should be a warning to Shoals area residents that extra vigilance is needed now. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” — a veiled swipe at the United States.
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

China lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an, tests 2M in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities lifted a monthlong lockdown on the northern city of Xi’an and its 13 million residents Monday as infections subside ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in less than two weeks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy