If you mastered the art of the one-minute video and have a love for travel (and have a bit of luck), you could end up enjoying luxury stays around the world courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy. The company is offering three TikTok experts 10 stays apiece in 30 hotels under the Marriott brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Marriott’s home rental brands Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Winners will become the company’s official TikTok correspondents, sharing their travel adventures around the world on TikTok.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO