Homicide investigation underway near Kirby Lake in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating an overnight homicide in a neighborhood near Abilene’s Kirby Lake.

The Abilene Police Department told KTAB and KRBC the homicide was part of a domestic disturbance that took place around midnight at a home on the 200 block of Miss Ellie Street, which is across from the lake.

A 54-year-old male, who has not been publicly identified, was killed and police say another male, who has also not been identified, is in custody.

KTAB and KRBC had a crew at the scene who observed a very active investigation, including a bloody crime scene and the suspect in custody. Police say detectives were at the home most of the night.

No further information has been released.

