BAYTOWN, Texas – Three men were arrested after following a detective and shooting at him several times on Jan. 12, according to Baytown Police Department. The suspects, Travis Menifee, 22, Ty Thompson, 30, Melvin Thomas, 33, -- all of Baytown -- were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities said Menifee was already wanted for another aggravated assault charge from a shooting that happened on Jan. 7 on Donovan Street in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO