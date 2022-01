All you need to know about the crosstown boys basketball game Friday night at the Bears Den is that Capital star Brayden Koch made an early exit. The senior checked out at the 2:57 mark of the fourth quarter and he wouldn't see the floor again. The rest of Capital's starters would follow as the Bruins took care of business early against Helena High, leaving the last few minutes to celebrate a 60-31 win, its fifth straight in the crosstown series.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO