ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New recruits could feature for Stoke against Fulham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5ChH_0dqwSYdq00

Lewis Baker and Phil Jagielka could make their Stoke debuts against Fulham after joining this week.

Midfielder Baker and defender Jagielka have moved on free transfers from Chelsea and Derby respectively.

Jordan Thompson (knee and isolation), Ben Wilmot (isolation) are back in training while Mario Vrancic has been struggling with a hamstring strain.

Steven Fletcher is available following a hip problem but Nick Powell (cracked fibula) Joe Bursik and Romaine Sawyers (both quad) and Harry Souttar (knee) are out.

Fulham have no fresh injury worries as they look to continue their sensational form.

Marco Silva could still make changes for the Cottagers as he looks to keep the leaders fresh.

Midfielder Jean Michael Seri is still on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations while Ivan Cavaleiro has been battling a groin injury since October.

Fulham have won their last three games, scoring 19 goals, and are five points clear in the Sky Bet Championship.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium. The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Graham Alexander happy as Motherwell dig deep against Morton

Graham Alexander admitted that it was about perseverance as Motherwell came from behind to defeat Morton to book their place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. After the two sides were unable to be separated after normal time, extra-time was required to find a winner, and it was the Premiership’s fourth-placed side who prevailed as Liam Donnelly’s powerful drive rocketed into the roof of the net in the dying moments.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wilmot
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Romaine Sawyers
Person
Harry Souttar
Person
Ivan Cavaleiro
Person
Phil Jagielka
Person
Nick Powell
vavel.com

Stoke City 2-3 Fulham: Bobby Reid winner moves Cottagers eight points clear

Fulham moved eight points clear at the top of the Championship after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. The Cottagers who were without key forward thinking men Aleksander Mitrovic, who has 27 Championship goals this term and Harry Wilson, knew they were always going to be in for a tough task against a side that were competing for a spot in the play-off places.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Stoke#Africa Cup Of Nations#Ivory Coast
The Independent

Josh Sargent double lifts Norwich as lights go out on Watford and Claudio Ranieri

As the floodlights flickered and dimmed at Vicarage Road, the light also appeared to run out on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford tenure. Norwich’s win in this crucial relegation six-pointer, delivered by Josh Sargent’s sublime backheel flick and towering header, lifted the Canaries out of the Premier League’s bottom three and dropped Watford into deeper trouble.Sargent’s first Premier League goal on 51 minutes was a brilliant moment of quality that had been desperately lacking until he turned Teemu Pukki’s cross off the underside of the bar. Moments later, play at Vicarage Road was halted for around nine minutes due to a partial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to recover from Spurs capitulation

Brendan Rodgers has backed Leicester to recover after their late nightmare against Tottenham.The Foxes host Brighton on Sunday following Wednesday’s last-gasp capitulation against Spurs Steven Bergwijn scored twice in injury time as Leicester blew a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at the King Power Stadium.But Rodgers believe the Foxes will have healed their wounds ahead of the Seagulls’ visit.He said: “There was a 12-second period which changed the narrative of the game.“At the end it’s managing that and that shows this group has so much improvement in them. You suffer when you have a loss like that, it’s painful, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal legend Ian Wright cannot hide his delight after grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips scores his first professional goal for Stoke after just ONE MINUTE against Championship leaders Fulham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn't hide his delight after his grandson scored his first professional goal on Saturday. D'Margio Wright-Phillips - the son of former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun - made his professional debut for Stoke City against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup a fortnight ago. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy