Today is National Beer Can Appreciation Day, a day that many of us know exactly how to celebrate. Every January 24th we celebrate National Beer Can Appreciation Day to commemorate the first time beer was canned. That happened on this date in 1935 when a New Jersey brewery, the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company, put out their beer can for the first time. The company had actually started canning beer about two years earlier, but it wasn't made available to the public until that January 24th.

