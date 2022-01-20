ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Gilded Age’ shines as an American plot of ‘Downton Abbey’-adjacent real estate

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parallels between “The Gilded Age” and Julian Fellowes’ earlier creation “Downton Abbey” aren’t hard to spot, which doesn’t make this HBO drama any less delicious. Set in the moneyed corridors of New York during the 1880s, Fellowes and his sprawling cast have delivered another sharp look at wealth and class...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-Town News

The Gilded Age

From creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), the nine-episode drama series The Gilded Age debuts Monday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s new series begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society or forge her own path?
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TVLine

The Gilded Age Review: HBO's Dull Downton Abbey Retread Is Like Watching Beautiful Paint Dry

Downton Abbey was such a resounding hit for PBS — a second movie spinoff debuts in theaters later this year — that it’s understandable TV networks would try to recreate that magic. So now we get The Gilded Age, a new HBO historical drama from Downton creator Julian Fellowes that’s also rich with luxurious interiors and finely crafted period costumes. (If you like to gawk at chandeliers, this is the show for you.) Unfortunately, the storytelling isn’t as rich, plagued by dull plotting and broadly drawn characters. The end result feels cynically calibrated to hit all the usual Downton notes… but doesn’t...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Gilded Age Rings Hollow

Julian Fellowes’s new historical confection The Gilded Age is as towering and empty as an untouched croquembouche, one meant only for display. In this ornate standoff between the women of late-19th-century New York high society, a heavy-hitter cast of dames — Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Donna Murphy, Linda Emond — play characters arrayed along a sliding social scale of status, from old money to new money to none. They jockey for position: Who will attend the arriviste’s open house? Will that couple really allow their niece to take a walk with that powerless young lawyer? Mrs. Astor is hosting a charity bazaar — who will be allowed to stand at the booths?
ENTERTAINMENT
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is The Gilded Age Filmed?

Aptly titled after the time era the historical show is set in, ‘The Gilded Age’ revolves around a young woman named Marian Brook. The daughter of a late Union general moves to New York City to live with her very wealthy aunts, Agnes and Ada. Although it does not take her long to get involved in the social scene, her life is made all the more interesting because of her friendship with a bright woman named Peggy Scott.
TROY, NY
channelguidemag.com

Old and New Money Collide in ‘The Gilded Age’ From ‘Downton Abbey’ Creator Julian Fellowes

Imagine a time in American history when rich white people discriminated against other rich white people for being the wrong kind of rich white people. From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes comes HBO’s The Gilded Age (Mondays at 9pm ET/PT beginning Jan. 24), a period drama set in 1882 New York City, where new technological advances, new ideas and new money are challenging the established social order.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Person
Louisa Jacobson
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Morgan Spector
KGUN 9

‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Engaged To Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery, best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Lady Mary Crawley in the BBC/PBS hit “Downton Abbey,” is engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge, who is also a bit of British television royalty. You see, Waller-Bridge is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Julian Fellows on a potential The Gilded Age-Downton Abbey crossover: "Never say never"

“I’ve learned this much, never say never. I’ll stick with that as my answer,” Fellowes tells Deadline with a smile regarding a potential crossover while discussing the Jan. 24 premiere of his new HBO period drama. As Deadline's Rosy Cordero notes, "such a crossover is possible and would make perfect sense as it pertains to Downton character Cora Levinson Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern), an American heiress who marries British blue blood Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville). Though she was born in Cincinnati, Cora revealed she has an aunt in New York that was still alive in 1914."
TV SERIES
tworivertimes.com

HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ Shines Spotlight on Red Bank

RED BANK – The borough’s storied journalistic past will be highlighted in “The Gilded Age,” the new HBO series from Jullian Fellowes, creator of “Downton Abbey,” debuting Jan. 24. Based on fictional high society denizens of New York City circa the late 1800s, the costume drama weaves in real persons from that era, among them publisher, author and journalist T. Thomas Fortune.
RED BANK, NJ
Collider

'The Gilded Age' Review: It's Old vs. New Money in Julian Fellowes' Darker, Glitzier 'Downton' Follow-Up

On the surface, The Gilded Age is very much a Julian Fellowes joint — the historical drama heralded by an orchestral score that soon introduces a sprawling ensemble of faces. It's the creator's first series outing since Downton Abbey, and marks a tonal shift, like a more diabolical — and in some instances, almost crueler — American cousin by comparison. This is a show where the phrase "great gowns, beautiful gowns" isn't a backhanded compliment, although The Gilded Age is much more than its pretty window-dressing; there's snark, scheming, and plenty of men and women alike who plot against one another behind closed doors and bite back their barbs in favor of too-polite smiles.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gilded Age#Downton Abbey#American#Cnn#Hbo#British
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey creator teases feel-good movie sequel

Downton Abbey is known for invoking the warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia that we all love about period dramas, and creator Julian Fellowes has assured us that we can expect the sequel movie to be no different. Downton Abbey: A New Era sees the Crawley family, their entourage and friends...
MOVIES
Glamour

8 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week, Including The Gilded Age, a.k.a the Next Downton Abbey

Here are all the TV shows and movies to check out this week, including a new HBO show that will be the next Downton Abbey, plus a fun New Girl podcast. Definition Please: Per an official description, this movie “follows Monica (Sujata Day), a former Scribbs Spelling Bee champion who must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother.” Streaming on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Gilded Age': Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector Play 'Cunning' Outsiders in 'Downton Abbey' Creator's New Show (Exclusive)

The Gilded Age brings Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes' brand of upstairs, downstairs drama to the U.S., with New York City as the setting for an opulent time in American history. During the 1880s, there was the well-established society, represented in the show by Christine Baranski's Agnes van Rhijn, and "new money," represented by robber baron George Russell and his wife Bertha. Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon have the responsibility of bringing these two "cunning and charming" characters to life in the HBO series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has paid tribute following the death of his close friend, opera singer Maria Ewing. Maria, the former wife of late director Sir Peter Hall and the mother of actress and director Rebecca Hall, died aged 71 at her home in Detroit on Monday 10 January. Taking to Instagram, Dan shared a black-and-white photo of the talented soprano and wrote: "I will miss making you laugh. Rest in peace, Maria…"
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Poldark’ Producer Karen Thrussell Joins ‘A Very British Scandal’ Outfit Blueprint Television

Karen Thrussell has joined “A Very British Scandal” producer Blueprint Television as head of television. She will oversee the development and production of all series. Thrussell replaces Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who now runs Happy Prince, a new drama label under ITV Studios. She joins from Mammoth Screen, where she executive produced five seasons of BAFTA winning series “Poldark” and the Sarah Phelps Agatha Christie adaptations “And Then There Were None,” “Ordeal by Innocence” and “The Witness for the Prosecution” for BBC One. Blueprint Television is a sister company to Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin’s Blueprint Pictures (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)....
TV SERIES
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy