Julian Fellowes’s new historical confection The Gilded Age is as towering and empty as an untouched croquembouche, one meant only for display. In this ornate standoff between the women of late-19th-century New York high society, a heavy-hitter cast of dames — Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Donna Murphy, Linda Emond — play characters arrayed along a sliding social scale of status, from old money to new money to none. They jockey for position: Who will attend the arriviste’s open house? Will that couple really allow their niece to take a walk with that powerless young lawyer? Mrs. Astor is hosting a charity bazaar — who will be allowed to stand at the booths?

