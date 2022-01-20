ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea will again be without Jamie Paterson for Preston clash

 3 days ago
Swansea will again be without Jamie Paterson at home to Preston.

Paterson has scored eight goals since joining as a free agent in the summer, but the former Bristol City forward has told Swansea he is not in the right frame of mind to play.

The 30-year-old missed the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield last weekend and could now leave the Welsh club this month.

Otherwise Russell Martin has a fully-fit squad at his disposal but the Swans boss has lost the services of defender Rhys Williams after the loan signing was recalled by parent club Liverpool.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has not ruled Andrew Hughes out of the Championship trip to south Wales.

Hughes was sent off in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United for hauling down Blades forward Rhian Brewster, but Lowe says Preston could appeal against the dismissal depending on “what the referee has said in his report”.

Matthew Olosunde, who has played only once since making a summer switch from Rotherham, is available after seven weeks out with a groin problem.

Ched Evans could return to the starting line-up and Josh Earl is back in contention after missing the last two games, but Josh Murphy and Ryan Ledson will be assessed after recent injuries.

