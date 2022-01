Less than 40% of Americans view the coronavirus as a top-five issue to address in 2022, a new poll shows. The Associated Press-NORC survey found that just 33% of Americans labeled virus concerns as a top issue, down 16 points from a year ago. On the other hand, 68% of respondents said that the economy was the top issue on which to focus this year, with subtopics ranging from inflation to unemployment and the national debt.

