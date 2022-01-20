ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

These Protein-Packed Maple Peanut Butter Cookies Are the Ideal Post-Workout Snack

By Emily Laurence
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWaUT_0dqwQzCv00

The perfect combination of sweet, salty, and nutty, peanut butter has something that gets all the tastebuds excited. Seriously, who hasn't enjoyed a spoonful straight from the jar? While the spread tastes great in everything from a classic PB&J, on oatmeal, in smoothies, and, of course, paired with chocolate, the latest episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp is showing how to use it to make something else delicious: peanut butter sandwich cookies.

"The great thing about this recipe is that it is dairy-free and gluten-free, so if you have any intolerances, this is the recipe for you," says nutrition coach, baker, and fitness instructor Sashah Handal in the video. The recipe calls for both creamy peanut butter and crunchy peanut butter. (Seriously, this is what PB dreams are made of.) The creamy peanut butter is used to make the cookies and the crunchy peanut butter is used to make the sandwich cookie filling.

Here's what else you need to make the cookies: maple syrup, vanilla extract, millet flour, baking powder, and sea salt. When mixing the ingredients together in a large bowl, Handal recommends adding the millet flour a little bit at a time. This will make it easier to whisk the ingredients together so the mixture gets as creamy as possible. "As soon as the flour gets absorbed, it will form this dough that basically sticks to itself," Handal says. When the dough is formed, roll it into a ball and put it in the fridge to set (keeping it in the bowl) for 30 minutes.

In the video, Handal shows how to use the dough to make little peanut shapes (cute, right?) before putting them in the oven to bake. Once they're ready, she shows how to use a mixture of crunchy peanut butter, coconut sugar, and tapioca starch to make the filling. Spread the filling between two cookies and your PB dream dessert is ready to enjoy.

Besides tasting great, these cookies are full of protein and healthy fats thanks to all that peanut butter. That means that they definitely can work as a post-workout snack. (And to think you were going to have a drugstore granola bar!) The millet flour also gives these cookies more fiber than they would have if white flour was used. It's also what keeps this recipe gluten-free.

"The cookie itself is really crumbly and melts in your mouth and the peanut butter filling is just so ooey-gooey," Handal says after savoring a bite. Ready to make a batch for yourself? Watch the video below to see how to make them and get the recipe below.

Peanut butter sandwich cookies recipe

Ingredients

For the cookies:

1/2 creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup millet flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

1/3 cup crunchy peanut butter

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 Tbsp cornstarch

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Using an electric mixer, cream together the wet ingredients. Next, add in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Combine until the dough holds together. Scoop and round into one-inch balls. On a baking sheet, press two balls together so there is a slight overlap forming a peanut shape. Use a fork to create a crosshatch score on all of the cookies. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, rotating halfway through. Remove and allow to cool on a cookie rack.

2. For the filling, mix together all ingredients in a small bowl and dollop generously onto one cookie and sandwich a second cookie on top. Devour!

Get more healthy dessert recipes in Well+Good's Cook With Us Facebook group.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This 3-Ingredient Smoothie Has Every Nutrient Your Body Needs To Power Through a Walking Workout

I don’t know why it took a global pandemic for so many of us (myself included) to realize the value of a good walk, but now that we're here, I vow to never abandon my daily stroll habit. And, as research shows, we're doing our bodies a whole lot of good when we hit the streets. As Well+Good has previously reported, walking daily for even just 15 minutes of walking a day can reduce one's risk of stroke and improve cardiovascular health, and can also be an effective low-impact workout.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Challenge Yourself To Eat Meat-Free for a Week With This Easy Guide

Minimizing waste through what you eat is important, but truly the best habit you can get into in terms of living a sustainable life is minimizing meat consumption. Experts have repeatedly expressed that this is the habit that has the biggest impact on the planet. Twenty-three percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, livestock, and the land needed to raise them, according to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
AGRICULTURE
Well+Good

Every Single Ingredient in This Calming Chamomile Lavender Latte Will Help Lull You To Sleep

At times, despite our best efforts, sweet dreams and satisfying repose can still elude us. We've all experienced this frustration: You finally crawl into bed, fully exhausted, only to discover that actually falling asleep isn't in the cards. You established an elaborate wind-down routine, changed into your most cozy pair of pajamas, and even resorted to counting sheep. What gives?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Protein#White Flour#Nutrition#Food Drink#Pb
Keene Sentinel

A bacon burger with peanut butter is 'pure comfort'

If there’s one thing that the early days of January inevitably signal, it’s the start of a healthy eating regime. Enough with all that. It’s been a tough two years, so there is no time like the present to indulge in something that will make you feel good, at least emotionally — like a peanut butter bacon burger.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
30Seconds

Fluffernutter Cookies Recipe: Peanut Butter & Marshmallow Fluff Lovers, This Is Your New Favorite Cookie Recipe

With a love for peanut butter cookies and a soft spot for marshmallow crème, my eyes got wide as saucers when I ran across a recipe for fluffernutter cookies. Yes, please. The original recipe called for peanut butter chips, but thinking that was a bit much and not needed, I omitted them. This fluffernutter cookie recipe does get messy and takes some patience when applying the marshmallow fluff, but the end result is so worth it. If you love fluffernutter sandwiches, try this cookie recipe ASAP.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Topped with Marshmallow Cream

This chocolate peanut butter cake topped with marshmallow is so soft, creamy, and yummy! If you are peanut butter and chocolate lover, plus you like nice toppings then this decadent cake is just for you! Simple and easy to make, here is the recipe:. Serving 10-12 Ingredients:. For the cake:
RECIPES
Elite Daily

Keebler's Mini Cookies And Frosting Combo Pack Will Remind You Of A Classic ‘90s Snack

It’s time to chow down on a new treat that’ll totally bring back memories of a popular ‘90s treat. Keebler’s new Mini Fudge Stripe Cookies with marshmallow frosting, aka Dip’mmms, are rolling out across the country. They feature the classic bite-sized fudge-striped cookies you know and love with extra sweetness on the side for all your dippin’ needs. If you’re ready to get nostalgic, you’ll certainly want to get your hands on these new bites.
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie Recipe

Chocolate peanut butter mousse pie is probably one of the best chocolate, creamy desserts that I’ve ever tried! This treat is so easy to prepare but so rich and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For The Chocolate Wafer Crust:. 1 1/2 cups Oreo cookie crumbs – with the...
RECIPES
Daily Times

Finding peanut butter perfection

If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.
FOOD & DRINKS
ahealthiermichigan.org

Peanut Butter-drizzled Banana Pancakes with Berries

This banana pancake recipe packs in more nutrients than traditional flour-based pancakes. The bananas add a natural sweetness and fiber, while oats offer fullness and a slew of vitamins and minerals like iron, B vitamins and manganese. While most pancake toppings aren’t healthy — think maple syrup or whipped cream — this recipe offers flavor without the added sweetness or calories. Mix powdered peanut butter to the desired consistency and gently drizzle over the pancakes. Pair with your favorite berries and voila — a balanced, healthy and delicious breakfast.
RECIPES
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Plentifull Peanut Butter Cereal

Plentifull Peanut Butter Cereal looks like it’s for grown-ups. No puffs. No rings. No marshmallows. No cartoon mascots. No toys. No puzzles on the back of the box. But its name does have a misspelling that’s the equivalent of replacing plural S’s with a Z or chopping off the E in the word “extreme” that you might find on products meant for younger palates.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Butter Pecan Cookies Recipe

Freshly baked cookies are regularly at the top of the list when it comes to favorite treats, and it's easy to see why. Portion-sized and endlessly versatile, cookies can be adapted to whatever flavor you're craving. Recipe developer Erin Johnson explains, "I love butter pecan ice cream and wanted a recipe to mimic that flavor," and that's exactly what she did. These butter pecan cookies are the solid version of the popular ice cream flavor, and chances are, they'll soon become a part of your regular baking routine.
RECIPES
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy