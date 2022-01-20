ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One year of Biden: Experts give mixed marks to Biden's pandemic handling in first year

By Ryan Chatelain
Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden entered the White House vowing to end the COVID-19 pandemic. By the Fourth of July, he declared the U.S. was closer than ever to its independence from the virus. But a year into Biden’s presidency, COVID-19 still very much has its grip on the country. What...

The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
The Independent

Giuliani associate Igor Fruman who searched for Biden dirt in Ukraine jailed for campaign finance violation

Russian-born Igor Fruman, a Florida businessman who helped former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani search for dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election has been sentenced to a year in prison for an unrelated campaign finance charge . Fruman will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to report to prison on 14 March. In September he pleaded guilty to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. In his plea, he admitted to soliciting a million dollars from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev. The money was intended to...
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
Daily Iowan

Guest Opinion | Biden’s first year in office is a mixed performance

Following one of the most contentious elections in recent memory, President Joe Biden has now spent a year in the Oval Office. Given the number of candidates and perspectives represented in the 2020 Democratic primary, it is worth looking back at Biden’s first year from the perspective of a progressive Democrat whose first and second choices were Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. How has Biden performed as president? Has he lived up to his campaign promises?
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani oversaw state effort to send fake electors to declare Trump victory in 2020, report says

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to US media reports.The news comes just days after the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Mr Giuliani.CNN and The Washington Post, citing party leaders and campaign officials who wished to remain anonymous, reported on Thursday on the steps the Trump campaign had taken to try and overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential elections.The illegitimate electors were put forward in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New...
