Time to bundle up and get out in your garden! Staying on top of gardening chores in the winter can really make a difference in the health and beauty of your lawn and garden. Here are tasks to complete during the month of January. On a cold day when you cannot go outside, start with PLANNING. Recording changes or improvements on paper will help you avoid mistakes and save time, effort and money. Order seeds, markers, pots and other supplies early in case companies run low on inventory. Check out your EQUIPMENT. Repair or replace sprayers if needed. Repair and sharpen gardening tools and mower blades. Southern Gardening’s Dr. Gary Bachman has a video demonstration showing how to sharpen tools, accessible online at extension.msstate.edu/southern-gardening/video/2018/sharpening-your-tools.

