Bob Saget’s friends comedian Jeff Ross and musician John Mayer livestreamed their emotional journey bringing the late comedian’s car back home from the airport. The duo were good friends with Saget and were among the first to speak out about his death. As a result, they volunteered to retrieve his car after he drove it to LAX to catch a flight to Florida where he performed in a comedy show the night he died unexpectedly in his hotel room. While making the trip back to Saget’s home on the 405 Freeway, Ross took to Instagram from Mayer’s account and worked the camera while the singer drove.

