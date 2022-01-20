ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Green Metaverse Next Earth Will Soon Launch a Token

financemagnates.com
 3 days ago

As the world hurtles towards an uncertain future, a new Metaverse is emerging that aims to help solve environmental challenges. Next Earth is a metaverse platform that decentralizes ownership and governance. This innovative platform provides a democratic environment where users have complete control over their avatars. Next Earth has...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Green Chart Progresses With an Increased Token Price

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - The Green Chart Token price has recently increased substantially. After killing a 0 in the price of one Green Chart token, the platform has progressed to the next level while giving it room and freedom to move ahead in the community. Green Chart has recently partnered up with the best marketers in the crypto community. With pumping more fuel into the system as its main goal, Green Chart functions to provide utility and advanced tokenomics to its users.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
martechseries.com

Eyekandy Launches Brand ‘MetaStores’ for the Metaverse

Eyekandy, one of the world’s leading Augmented Reality (AR) Providers for Commerce, today announced its MetaStore service for retailers and brands. Marketing Technology News: Digital Currency Group and Jamestown Partner to Bring One Times Square to the Decentraland Metaverse. “Eyekandy represents a one stop shop for retailers and brands...
RETAIL
HackerNoon

Top 3 VR Tokens Powering the Metaverse

CoinGecko's Metaverse category continues to expand, but the entire list occupies only a single page. Only three of the six digital assets listed have measurable market capitalization and trading volume. Somnium Space is a persistent VR world featuring its own economy and digital currency, allowing creators to build whatever they'd like on virtual plots of land. VFOX Token ($VFOX) is a reward token inside the expansive RFOX multiverse. The VFOX token is a token entitling holders to a percentage of transaction inside the RFOX experience.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

DEESSE Token Sale is Launching on KuCoin

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tokyo, Japan, 12th January, 2022, Chainwire — KuCoin will host the sale of the LOVE tokens of the Blockchain-powered DEESSE metaverse...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Economy#Token#New York Met#Green Metaverse#Nxtt#Nft
invezz.com

League of Kingdoms launches LOKA token on January 20

Token adds to LoK’s current set of NFTs to improve governance rights and utility to the game’s community. Holders stake the asset in exchange for a share of the platform’s fees, decide on key game features and plans. Game is expanding P2E, launching a PvP arena, introducing...
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

Walmart Patent Filings Suggest Metaverse Plans, NFTs, and a Native Token

Walmart might be looking to enter the metaverse space, according to patent filings that were made in December 2021. Details are scarce, but the company may implement a virtual currency and NFTs to facilitate the initiative. Walmart is the next major company that looks as if it will enter the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

The metaverse red pill: how we can avoid creating Earth 2.0

The term ‘red pill’ has been co-opted by conspiracy theorists, but it was born in The Matrix as a choice to discover the universe’s limitless opportunity (and, as internet trolls forget, a metaphor for the transgender experience). For our metaverse deep dive, Chris Edwards of creative agency Tommy reclaims the term, arguing we face a choice between recreating humdrum analog experiences and creating fantastic new worlds.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
blockmanity.com

Talent Coin Announces Whitelist PreSale For its Metaverse Token

Talent Coin, the world’s first decentralized metaverse talent show is all set for its presale as the firm announced the whitelist presale will begin on 18th January. The metaverse aims to give the most talented bands & musicians a real chance to showcase their talent to the world. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
cbslocal.com

Huge Asteroid To Safely Zoom By Earth Next Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A very large asteroid will have a close, but safe, flyby of Earth next week. The asteroid is estimated to be a kilometer in diameter (3,451 feet), which is also two and half times as tall as the Empire State Building. Unlike the movie Don’t Look...
ASTRONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Cloudname Launches Innovative Platform for Domain Tokenization and Trading

[PRESS RELEASE – Zürich, Switzerland, 17th January 2022]. Cloudname, a pioneer NFT-based domain investing service, has announced the launch of its new innovative platform for the tokenization and trading of domain names to bring improved liquidity to the market and give the crypto world access to an asset class that is ripe for democratization.
MARKETS
insideradio.com

The Next Frontier For iHeartMedia: The Metaverse.

Aiming to build an on-ramp to the metaverse for its 250 million users, iHeartMedia says it will create events and experiences for listeners and music fans on the online gaming platform Roblox. The metaverse is defined by Time magazine as “a centralized virtual world, a ‘place’ parallel to the physical...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

Cosaic Partners with Aiera to Launch Interoperability in Digital Finance

Cosaic, a major US-based software development company that offers products like the financial charting software and a smart desktop platform, has announced a partnership with Aiera, an event intelligence and insights platform. The collaboration by the two companies is important as it will enable Aiera to deploy new plug-and-play interoperability powered by Cosaic’s smart desktop platform, Finsemble. Aiera’s components can now integrate such Cosaic’s interoperability capabilities into various applications on its clients’ desktops. In other words, Aiera can use Finsemble smart desktop platform to enable its applications to better sync and share data, improving fostering and efficiency of its intelligent automated workflows. At the heart of such connectivity are FDC3 standards, a common language, and API that applications use to communicate. FDC3 applications can interoperate once installed on desktop platforms like Finsemble.
BUSINESS
Vox

Earth is running low on wildlife. Plants will be next.

The seeds of this story were planted in a steaming pile of elephant dung somewhere in the African savanna. Elephants love to stuff their faces with fruit, and fruit trees like marulas need a way to spread their seeds, so the two species have developed an intimate and symbiotic relationship. A single African savanna elephant is capable of dumping seeds up to 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the site of its feast, making them the most impressive seed transporters in the animal kingdom.
ANIMALS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Video: 'Face of Jesus' Spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth

An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy