Green Metaverse Next Earth Will Soon Launch a Token

Cosaic, a major US-based software development company that offers products like the financial charting software and a smart desktop platform, has announced a partnership with Aiera, an event intelligence and insights platform. The collaboration by the two companies is important as it will enable Aiera to deploy new plug-and-play interoperability powered by Cosaic’s smart desktop platform, Finsemble. Aiera’s components can now integrate such Cosaic’s interoperability capabilities into various applications on its clients’ desktops. In other words, Aiera can use Finsemble smart desktop platform to enable its applications to better sync and share data, improving fostering and efficiency of its intelligent automated workflows. At the heart of such connectivity are FDC3 standards, a common language, and API that applications use to communicate. FDC3 applications can interoperate once installed on desktop platforms like Finsemble.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO