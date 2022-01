Trips down Miami Dolphins memory lane can be fun and sometimes it makes you wonder if anyone else remembers, like Cris Carter. I’m having a really good night and I wanted to conclude it by writing about something that’s been on my mind for a bit. No good reason why it’s been on my mind, but it has been. I realize that the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a coaching search and we’re all still trying to process the reality of Tua Tagovailoa being earmarked as the QB for 2022, but does everyone remember when the playmaker, the guy who all he does is catch touchdowns, Cris Carter, played for the Miami Dolphins?

