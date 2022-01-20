Wallace & Gromit To Return In New Film For First Time In Over 15 Years

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has some merch that might spoil an Avengers team-up. An Amazon listing for a team of multiversal heroes got was found by The Cosmic Circus. In their piece, the description points towards a new logo for Earth's Mightiest Heroes that identifies another team. Now, the toys from Multiverse of Madness have already shown off Doctor Strange in his Defender costume. (That is speculated to be a variant from another universe.) But, this would take that idea even further as maybe the hero was collecting other super powered beings from across the multiverse. Things are all but assured to get weird in Multiverse of Madness. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the doors are open for just about anything to occur in the Doctor Strange sequels. The rumors are out and they are plentiful. But, curious fans might have another clue to where this all could be heading later this year.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO