ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wallace & Gromit To Return In New Film For First Time In Over 15 Years

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWallace and Gromit are coming back for another adventure on Netflix. It's been 15 years since the duel have run around on screens. But, Aardman have revealed that 2024 will play host to whatever's next. Both the BBC and Netflix are getting rights to the movie along with a new Chicken...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Chicken Run’ Sequel and New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Film Coming to Netflix

Aardman Animations and Netflix are continuing their collaboration with a brand new Wallace & Gromit film plus a Chicken Run sequel. A follow-up to the beloved 2000 movie Chicken Run has been discussed several times over the years, but now it’s finally happening with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, set to debut in 2023. Created by Peter Lord and Nick Park, the original film is the highest-grossing stop-motion animated feature of all time, grossing over $224 million.
MOVIES
dbltap.com

Studio Behind Wallace and Gromit Working on Open World Game

According to a new Level/Narrative designer job listing, Aardman are working on a "mad, open world" game. Aardman, the British animation studio perhaps best known for creating Wallace and Gromit, are reportedly working on a new game which features an open world. The studio is no stranger to video games, having co-developed the narrative adventure game 11-11: Memories Retold alongside DigixArt.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New 'Wallace and Gromit' Movie to Premiere On Netflix In 2024 and Here's the First Synopsis

Roland Emmerich better hurry up and make the moon fall, because we're going to need a helluva lot of cheese - and crackers. Netflix announced today a new Wallace & Gromit film, with Aardman Animation legend Nick Park heading up a new story for his beloved, fromage-adoring characters. The film will premiere exclusively on the streamer around the world, except for in the UK, where it'll debut first on the BBC: a fitting move, given the public broadcaster has always been their native home (and, as anyone in England will know, has spun their old adventures in the Beeb's festive playlist come the season for the last couple of decades).
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Netflix Rom-Com Making Major Waves With Subscribers

A couple of Netflix originals are dominating the streaming service's movie and TV charts, but the success of one of those titles may be a little more surprising than the other. Ozark is the biggest show on the entire service at the moment, and currently holds the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10. That makes sense, given that it just released its fourth season and has been one of the most popular Netflix shows for years. Then there's The Royal Treatment, a brand new rom-com that is making some serious waves for the streamer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Park
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Zachary Levi
wccftech.com

Wallace & Gromit Creators Aardman Embracing Gaming with “Mad Open-World” Title

Aardman have been one of the most consistent names in animation for decades, creating everything from Wallace & Gromit, to Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep, and now it seems they’re looking to embrace the world of gaming. According to new job ads, Aardman is in-house developing a new “mad, open world” title. Apparently, the game is still in pre-production, as Aardman is looking for designers to help build it out into a full world and “fill it with compelling stories.” The intro to the job ad expands on Aardman’s plans in the games space…
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Fresh’ Review: Sebastian Stan Is Captivating as Charismatic Maniac in Sleek and Stylish Horror Debut

About thirty minutes into “Fresh,” a deliciously jangly horror movie, the opening credits roll. Up until then, the movie, which premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival, unfolds like an edgy romantic comedy. In the opening scene, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones, with a bite) shows up for an app date, which turns out to be a dud: A vain cheapskate who’s brusque with the waiter, the guy tells Noa between bites of their meal that her sweater looks shlumpy and a dress would suit her better. Reading the disagreeable signs, Noa bids him a polite goodbye, but not...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Wallace And Gromit#Wallace Gromit To#Nugget#Netflixfilm
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in February 2022

The first month of 2022 has already been a strong one for Disney+, kicking off with several new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, the arrival of Eternals, and the trailer for the highly-anticipated Moon Knight series. The service is hoping to keep up the momentum next month, with a few more big title debuts and exciting arrivals. On Tuesday, Disney+ revealed the full list of everything coming to its lineup in February 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Only One Disney+ Series Made the Top 15 Streaming Shows in 2021

Nielsen has released its top shows of 2021, and Disney+ only managed to land one series on the pollster's list. Out of the top 15 original programs the analytics firm measured last year, only WandaVision made the list of most-watched shows on streaming. On the chart released (Via Deadline), the Marvel Studios-produced show finished in ninth place out of most-watched shows.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: Alyssa Milano Reacts to Being MCU Ship's Namesake

Alyssa Milano, '80s icon and star of Charmed and Netflix's Insatiable, has finally learned that Peter Quill's starship in Guardians of the Galaxy is actually named after her. In support of her new Netflix movie Brazen, Milano is out doing the press rounds, and learned about her connection to the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe series during an interview. While the ship sustained heavy damage during Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and had to be replaced (this time with a ship named after Pat Benatar), its presence was a constant throughout Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, even going so far as to be repaired by the Nova Corps at the end of the first movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Has Tried Using Bug Three Times, But Hasbro Won't Let Him

James Gunn really, really, really wants to use Bug in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While the filmmaker has revealed Hasbro owns the live-action rights to the character before, he took to a Twitter thread Saturday to reveal he's tried using the cosmic character on at least three separate occasions—one time for each of the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Merch May Spoil Avengers Variants

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has some merch that might spoil an Avengers team-up. An Amazon listing for a team of multiversal heroes got was found by The Cosmic Circus. In their piece, the description points towards a new logo for Earth's Mightiest Heroes that identifies another team. Now, the toys from Multiverse of Madness have already shown off Doctor Strange in his Defender costume. (That is speculated to be a variant from another universe.) But, this would take that idea even further as maybe the hero was collecting other super powered beings from across the multiverse. Things are all but assured to get weird in Multiverse of Madness. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the doors are open for just about anything to occur in the Doctor Strange sequels. The rumors are out and they are plentiful. But, curious fans might have another clue to where this all could be heading later this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character's classic comics look.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy