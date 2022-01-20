ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSU expected to target another Louisiana native in transfer portal

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OENET_0dqwPWll00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU continues to work the transfer portal for immediate help. Get the latest on a new name to know for the Tigers.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
On3.com

Alabama linebacker reverses course on transfer decision

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week. But now, Moody has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to Alabama next season, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz on Friday. 247Sports reported on Thursday that Moody was likely to withdraw his name form the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#Tigers
On3.com

Jordan Davis sends farewell to Georgia Bulldogs fans

Jordan Davis will never be forgotten in the minds of Georgia Bulldogs fans. On Friday, the star defensive linemen took to social media to write a heartfelt goodbye to his school and fanbase. “November 16, 2017. That’s the day I committed to the University of Georgia, and the day my...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

John Calipari on TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler's injuries

TyTy Washington exited today’s game vs. Auburn after falling awkwardly on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot at the 8:20 mark in the first half. At the time, Kentucky was up by nine. The Cats took a four-point lead into halftime but were dealt another blow in the second half when Sahvir Wheeler hit the deck after running into a screen by Walker Kessler at the 11:28 mark. Wheeler left the game and eventually returned, but went down again in the final minutes. Without TyTy for 32 minutes and Wheeler in stretches, the Cats couldn’t pull off the upset, falling to the No. 2 Tigers 80-71.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals biggest story coming out of National Championship game

It appears that college football is still pretty far away from potential expansion of the College Football Playoff. Despite optimism in recent months, talks have seemingly come to a crushing stalemate. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked on The Opening Kickoff on 105.5 WNSP radio after the National Championship, where he called the sport a “wreck” due to the inability to come to an agreement on CFP expansion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Hawaii announces head coaching hire amid drama

Former Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang is officially the program’s new head coach, Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin announced on Saturday night. Chang was a record-setting signal-caller during his playing days for Hawaii. The announcement comes following a week of drama with former Hawaii head coach June Jones. The school...
SPORTS
On3.com

Louisville forward gives damning response on coaching staff

The Louisville Cardinals fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-70 on Saturday and the disconnect between players and the coaches seems to be in full force. With drama and controversy swirling around the program, it makes sense that reporters would ask key players about the seemingly strained relationship with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy