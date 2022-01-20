LSU expected to target another Louisiana native in transfer portal

TyTy Washington exited today’s game vs. Auburn after falling awkwardly on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot at the 8:20 mark in the first half. At the time, Kentucky was up by nine. The Cats took a four-point lead into halftime but were dealt another blow in the second half when Sahvir Wheeler hit the deck after running into a screen by Walker Kessler at the 11:28 mark. Wheeler left the game and eventually returned, but went down again in the final minutes. Without TyTy for 32 minutes and Wheeler in stretches, the Cats couldn’t pull off the upset, falling to the No. 2 Tigers 80-71.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO