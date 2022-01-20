ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andreessen Horowitz plans to double down on crypto sector with $4.5B in new funds

By Cromwell Schubarth
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
A $4.5 billion crypto fund for the firm comes months after it raised...

bitcoin.com

Report: A16z to Raise $4.5 Billion for Crypto Investments

A16z, a leading VC company in crypto, is reportedly ramping up its investments in the field this year. The company is said to be looking for $4.5 billion to invest in different cryptocurrency-related funds. This amount more than doubles the entire amount the company invested in crypto last year. A16z...
STOCKS
geekwire.com

Microsoft vets reveal first game from new blockchain startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz

The news: Irreverent Labs, a new Seattle startup led by Microsoft veterans that recently raised a $5 million seed round, just revealed its first game. The details: MechaFightClub is an online “cruelty-free” fighting game that combines emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and NFTs. Players can trade, sell, and use chicken-esque fighters known as “mechabots” that are each unique and live on the Solana blockchain. The game, set to release this spring, uses a play-to-earn ecosystem with its blockchain currency called nuggets. Players can use nuggets to make in-game purchases or withdraw them for use on the wider Solana blockchain.
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

Venture Capital Firm a16z to Raise $4.5B for New Crypto Funds

The move by the a16z venture capital outfit to raise funds to invest in Web3.0 and metaverse focused innovations has a very subtle link with Facebook Inc’s rebrand to Meta Platforms Inc. Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is reportedly talking to investors about its plans to raise the...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nas, Google, Andreessen Horowitz Invest in African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st in $20M Round

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $20 million in a financing round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from such big names as Nas, Google and Riot Games. As part of Andreessen Horowitz’s first investment in a company headquartered in Africa, partners David Haber and Jonathan Lai will join the board of Cape Town, South Africa-based Carry1st, whose games include SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off from studio Tilting Point. Game developer Sky Mavis, play-to-earn gaming guild Yield Guild Games, investment firm Avenir and the founders of Chipper Cash also participated in the capital injection. “In addition, investors from Carry1st’s May...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Inside crypto exchange FTX’s new venture fund

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Last week, the cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform said it was setting aside $2 billion from the company and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried under a new venture arm called FTX Ventures. A team of nine people—including three developers—are running the show under Amy Wu, a near-three-year crypto investor with Lightspeed Venture Partners.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Dokia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz backed Figment and Swisscom Join NYM as Validators

Nym Technologies hired Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst and whistleblower who used the anonymity programme Tor to disclose thousands of sensitive papers in 2011. Nym is gearing up to expedite the emergence of the private web powered by blockchain with a new $13 million capital investment, valuing the three-year-old Neuchâtel, Switzerland-based firm at roughly $270 million. The company's staff comprises world-class researchers and developers from institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, KU Leuven and University College London.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Blossom Capital targets crypto tokens with new $432 million fund

Blossom Capital plans to allocate a full third of its new fund to crypto-powered firms. In addition to backing MoonPay, the venture firm has quietly been amassing tokens and even NFTs. London-based venture capital firm Blossom Capital, founded in 2017 as a generalist investor, is now planning to plough considerably...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Checkout.com to double down on US push with $1 billion fund raise

Online payments firm Checkout.com has almost tripled its valuation to $40 billion on the back of a whopping $1 billion Series D funding round. Primary investors include Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, GIC, Insight Partners, the Qatar Investment Authority, Tiger Global, the Oxford Endowment Fund, and another large west coast mutual fund management firm.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Project44 raises new funding at $2.4B valuation

After becoming a unicorn in 2021, Chicago startup project44 has doubled its valuation after raising new funding to kick off 2022. Project44 said Tuesday that it has raised $240 million in equity led by an investor group including Thoma Bravo, TPG and Goldman Sachs.
CHICAGO, IL
San Francisco Business Times

Kleiner Perkins celebrates 50th year in venture capital with $1.8B in new funds to invest

Kleiner Perkins, celebrating its 50th year of venture investing, on Tuesday announced it raised $1.8 billion in new funds and named a pair of new partners. The $1 billion KP SelectII fund and $800 million KP20 early stage fund are the fourth and fifth raised since the Menlo Park firm reshuffled its investors and refocused on early stage investing in 2019. It's been an attempt to regain the success Kleiner had when it backed the likes of Genentech in the 1970s, Electronic Arts in the 1980s, and Google and Amazon in the 1990s.
MENLO PARK, CA
Coinspeaker

Bolt Raises $711M at $8.4B Valuation in New Funding Round

Bolt has completed two successful funding rounds in the past 6 months and the firm is notably replete with funds to carry out its day-to-day operations. Estonia-based ride-hailing company Bolt has successfully completed a new funding round where it pulled $711 million (628 million euros) from both its old and new investors. As reported by CNBC, the funding round was led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity, with participation from Whale Rock, and Owl Rock amongst others.
BUSINESS
themreport.com

Crypto Grows in Popularity to Fund Down Payments

Digital currencies are becoming an increasingly common payment method, as millennials are taking over the housing market. According to a new report from Redfin, one in nine first-time home buyers, or an average 11.6%, surveyed in Q4, reported selling cryptocurrency had helped them save for a down payment. This is up from 8.8% in the Q2 of 2020 and 4.6% in the Q3 of 2019.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

SA readers double down on crypto, pick up Douglas Elliman and drop Blackberry

Investors turned away from cryptocurrencies last wee, sending the sector sharply lower. However, SA readers remain intrigued by the asset class, adding many of the top cryptos to their portfolios at a furious pace, according to an analysis of portfolio additions and deletions. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Avalanche (AVAX-USD), Algorand...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Watch as Sector Control Teeters on the Brink

It wasn’t too long ago that social media platforms were posting all kinds of wild upside price targets for cryptocurrencies. Then the Federal Reserve happened — along with several other headwinds including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and the sector lost its mojo. After some reassurances that the negativity was already baked into the sector’s market capitalization, cryptos dropped some more.
MARKETS
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund Doubles Down on Alibaba

(Trades, Portfolio) Global Value Fund recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Dec. 31. The fund operates as part of New York-based value investing firm Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC. The portfolio managers aim to invest in a diverse range of companies in developing countries, with an emphasis on undervalued securities, in order to achieve long-term capital growth. Though it invests primarily in non-U.S. marketable equity securities, the fund does own shares of some U.S.-listed securities if the portfolio managers perceive an attractive enough growth opportunity.
STOCKS
