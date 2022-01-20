Andreessen Horowitz plans to double down on crypto sector with $4.5B in new funds

Kleiner Perkins, celebrating its 50th year of venture investing, on Tuesday announced it raised $1.8 billion in new funds and named a pair of new partners. The $1 billion KP SelectII fund and $800 million KP20 early stage fund are the fourth and fifth raised since the Menlo Park firm reshuffled its investors and refocused on early stage investing in 2019. It's been an attempt to regain the success Kleiner had when it backed the likes of Genentech in the 1970s, Electronic Arts in the 1980s, and Google and Amazon in the 1990s.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO