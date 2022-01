Written by Sammy Flecker, Intramural Sports Coordinator. Is your class schedule full? Stuck in labs or studying in the library more often than not? Does your significant other need a date night, but you have an Intramural basketball game scheduled? If you didn’t know, there are other sports you can play where the scheduling is more flexible, with single-player or doubles formatting. Playing tennis, cornhole, spikeball, disc golf, or racquetball allows you to avoid the stress of time management and multiple-day commitments while continuing to get your competitive fix.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO