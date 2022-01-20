Meta to join the NFT rush? Here's what's said to be in the works at Facebook and Instagram

When the NFT boom was in its nascent phase, one would usually encounter information regarding digital collectibles through some sort of limited collection or as a standalone piece of art (whether the art in question was good or not is another matter entirely). As we moved further into the mania, NFTs have started to seep into our everyday lives — Ubisoft launched an in-game NFT project for an unamused fandom, Gamestop has created an NFT division for its own marketplace, and worse still, some companies have embarked on NFT initiatives that appear to be full-on scams.

