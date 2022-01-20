Omicron’s ability to end the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear

Some think that Omicron’s high infection rates are a sign to turn the COVID-19 pandemic, endemic.

White House medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicts that the Omicron variant could impact people’s level of immunity.

Could Omicron really be the end of the pandemic?

There has been speculation among experts about whether or not Omicron could really end the pandemic. Fauci admits that they still do not know if Omicron will be the end. More information can be found here.

He said, “it is an open question as to whether or not omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for, because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging.” Although he remains hopeful that this could be the end, he cautions that it will only be the case if another variant doesn’t emerge. That could elude our immune response.

Fauci’s comments allude to the various unknowns about Omicron. This variant has changed how many perceive the end of the pandemic panning out.

Bill Gates also believes that Omicron will change the end of the pandemic.

The illness could be treated like the seasonal flu once the variant spreads and there are fewer COVID-19 cases.

Although Omicron’s spread may be alluding to the end of the pandemic, experts still are not sure.

