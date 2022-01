Once the holidays or birthdays have come and gone, we may discover that we have gotten a lot of gifts for which we have no use. We know, it’s the thought that counts, and it’s always nice when someone thinks of us. However, at the end of the day, if we have a closet full of gifts we have no use for, we may be looking for a way to pass those gifts on to someone new. While returning gifts or regifting gifts is always an option, things get a bit more complicated with how to use unwanted gift cards. Read More:...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO