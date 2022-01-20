Report: Kendal Briles turns down ACC job for Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has turned down the opportunity to serve in the same role at Miami, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. The 39-year old Texas native opted not to make a return to Florida, where he spent time with Florida Atlantic in 2017 and Florida State in 2019.

Kendal Briles, the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, just finished his second season at Arkansas. He is now choosing a third with Sam Pittman’s staff and quarterback KJ Jefferson over a move with new Miami coach Mario Cristobal.

The Razorbacks offense has seen a significant jump in style-of-play and production under Briles, making Arkansas a destination for offensive transfers like former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood. With much of the offense production returning from 2021, minus star wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Razorbacks hope to build off their success in Briles’ system.

Since Pittman and Briles arrived, Arkansas has undergone a dramatic shift. The new staff was hired after two 2-10 season which featured an 0-16 record in SEC play. However, after just one season, the Razorbacks held a 3-7 mark in the all-SEC 2020 season and showed off considerable progress in the competitive aspects of the game. Fast-forward to year two and Arkansas knocked off several rivals on their way to a 9-4 season with a 24-10 Outback Bowl win over Penn State to top things off.

More about Kendal Briles

Kendal Briles led Arkansas to their most points scored per game since the 2015 season with 30.9. The Razorbacks were dominant on the ground this season behind quarterback KJ Jefferson and a trio of running backs headlined by Trelon Smith.

Before Sam Pittman hired him in Fayetteville, Briles made stops at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston, and Florida State as the offensive coordinator. He began his coaching career in Waco during the 2008 season with his father, Art, serving as an inside wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. He continued to develop his coaching style and spread offense philosophies while working with Lane Kiffin during an 11-3 season at FAU.

As a player, Briles began his career at the University of Texas as a defensive back in 2002. He transferred to Houston for the 2004 season, where he was a wide receiver for two seasons for his father. Briles caught 70 passes for 680 yards and a touchdown during his time with the Cougars.