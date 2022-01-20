ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Andreessen Horowitz is planning to raise $4.5 billion for crypto investments as the digital asset frenzy continues, report says

By Isabelle Lee
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8NDv_0dqwN41o00
Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Ben Horowitz. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
  • Andreessen Horowitz is planning to raise $4.5 billion for crypto investments, the Financial Times reported.
  • The target is more than double the $2.2 billion raised for a similar fund in June last year.
  • If successful, the amount would surpass any other funds raised by any crypto venture investor.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says red-hot inflation won't derail his investment approach — but thinks some stock valuations are 'out of this world'

Carl Icahn told CNBC Thursday he won't let problems with inflation bother his investment philosophy. The legendary investor agreed there are bubbles in the market, saying some stock valuations are "out of this world." You don't have to be a genius to understand high levels of stimulus drives high inflation,...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Indian digital infra needs investment of up to $23 billion by 2025: Report

Digital infrastructure sector needs investment of up to $23 billion by 2025, to support the growing demand of digital services and rising online traffic, says a report. The EY joint report released recently in collaboration with Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) shared data projection for investment required in physical digital infrastructure vital for connecting people online by 2025.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Financial Times
bizjournals

Streaming film startup Filmhub's $6.8 million round led by Andreessen Horowitz

Online international film distribution marketplace Filmhub Inc. has come out of stealth mode, and it said its $6.8 million funding round last year was led by Menlo Park venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, one of the largest VCs in the world. Filmhub uses “technology to make streaming deals advantageous, efficient...
MOVIES
geekwire.com

Microsoft vets reveal first game from new blockchain startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz

The news: Irreverent Labs, a new Seattle startup led by Microsoft veterans that recently raised a $5 million seed round, just revealed its first game. The details: MechaFightClub is an online “cruelty-free” fighting game that combines emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and NFTs. Players can trade, sell, and use chicken-esque fighters known as “mechabots” that are each unique and live on the Solana blockchain. The game, set to release this spring, uses a play-to-earn ecosystem with its blockchain currency called nuggets. Players can use nuggets to make in-game purchases or withdraw them for use on the wider Solana blockchain.
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

Venture Capital Firm a16z to Raise $4.5B for New Crypto Funds

The move by the a16z venture capital outfit to raise funds to invest in Web3.0 and metaverse focused innovations has a very subtle link with Facebook Inc’s rebrand to Meta Platforms Inc. Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is reportedly talking to investors about its plans to raise the...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nas, Google, Andreessen Horowitz Invest in African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st in $20M Round

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $20 million in a financing round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from such big names as Nas, Google and Riot Games. As part of Andreessen Horowitz’s first investment in a company headquartered in Africa, partners David Haber and Jonathan Lai will join the board of Cape Town, South Africa-based Carry1st, whose games include SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off from studio Tilting Point. Game developer Sky Mavis, play-to-earn gaming guild Yield Guild Games, investment firm Avenir and the founders of Chipper Cash also participated in the capital injection. “In addition, investors from Carry1st’s May...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
institutionalinvestor.com

Will Digital Asset Securities Become Mainstream Institutional Investments?

All securities could go digital over the next five to 10 years — creating opportunities and challenges. That’s one finding from a new report from Arca Asset Management. Although Arca, a firm that specializes in investing in digital assets, clearly has an interest in a world of virtual securities, its report was based on a July 2021 survey that compiled responses from over 100 financial service professionals, including those who work at buy-side firms, banks, brokerages, exchanges, and market infrastructure and technology firms. Arca’s survey was designed to gauge sentiment surrounding the adoption of digital asset securities.
MARKETS
9to5Mac

1Password continues strong enterprise push, raises new investment at $6.8 billion valuation

1Password is a prime example of an app that has had a singular focus for over a decade – make passwords easier to manage. In recent years, the company has expanded rapidly into the enterprise market as organizations need ways to securely store, manage, and share access to corporate logins. Today, 1Password is now valued at $6.8 billion after a Series C funding round of $620 million.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Dokia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz backed Figment and Swisscom Join NYM as Validators

Nym Technologies hired Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst and whistleblower who used the anonymity programme Tor to disclose thousands of sensitive papers in 2011. Nym is gearing up to expedite the emergence of the private web powered by blockchain with a new $13 million capital investment, valuing the three-year-old Neuchâtel, Switzerland-based firm at roughly $270 million. The company's staff comprises world-class researchers and developers from institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, KU Leuven and University College London.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Investment in Space Companies Hit Record $14.5 Billion in 2021, Report Says

Private investment in space companies last year set a record, according to a report Tuesday by New York-based firm Space Capital. Space infrastructure companies received $14.5 billion of private investment in 2021, a new annual record that was up more than 50% from 2020. That includes a record-setting fourth quarter, which brought in $4.3 billion thanks to "mega-rounds" of $250 million or more by Sierra Space, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and Planet Labs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptopotato.com

Singapore Urges Local Crypto Companies to Refrain From Promoting Digital Assets: Report

The MAS insists on local crypto companies promoting their services only on their websites, official social media accounts, or mobile applications. The city-state’s central bank – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – reportedly issued guidelines that limit crypto trading service providers from promoting such assets. The financial institution believes dealing with digital assets is highly risky and unsuitable for every investor.
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto exchange Gemini buys digital asset platform for wealth managers - CNBC

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini acquires BITRIA, a digital asset platform for wealth managers, Gemini Global Head of Business Development Dave Abner told CNBC in a phone interview. BITRIA is a San Francisco-based startup that helps financial advisors manage holdings of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptos, Abner told CNBC. Gemini plans to...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy