Andreessen Horowitz is planning to raise $4.5 billion for crypto investments as the digital asset frenzy continues, report says

All securities could go digital over the next five to 10 years — creating opportunities and challenges. That’s one finding from a new report from Arca Asset Management. Although Arca, a firm that specializes in investing in digital assets, clearly has an interest in a world of virtual securities, its report was based on a July 2021 survey that compiled responses from over 100 financial service professionals, including those who work at buy-side firms, banks, brokerages, exchanges, and market infrastructure and technology firms. Arca’s survey was designed to gauge sentiment surrounding the adoption of digital asset securities.
