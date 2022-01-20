Andreessen Horowitz is planning to raise $4.5 billion for crypto investments as the digital asset frenzy continues, report says

The news: Irreverent Labs, a new Seattle startup led by Microsoft veterans that recently raised a $5 million seed round, just revealed its first game. The details: MechaFightClub is an online “cruelty-free” fighting game that combines emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and NFTs. Players can trade, sell, and use chicken-esque fighters known as “mechabots” that are each unique and live on the Solana blockchain. The game, set to release this spring, uses a play-to-earn ecosystem with its blockchain currency called nuggets. Players can use nuggets to make in-game purchases or withdraw them for use on the wider Solana blockchain.

