Alex Cameron announces new album and North American tour, shares “Best Life”

Pop-Rock trio HANSON announce their RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR (tickets on sale January 20 at 10am local via Hanson.net), along with their unique new album comprised of the band’s three solo-lead projects. RED GREEN BLUE will be released via 3CG Records/ The Orchard on May 20 right as the band is reaching the milestone of 30 years performing together. The new RED GREEN BLUE album brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO