ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alex Cameron announces new album and North American tour, shares “Best Life”

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Cameron has added North American dates to his spring 2022 North American tour, announced his fourth album and shared its second single, "Best Life." Oxy Music, out March 11 via Secretly Canadian, was inspired by Nico Walker's 2018 addiction novel Cherry. Like the book, Cameron's new project is a character...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Animals as Leaders Announce 2022 Tour Playing New Album in Full

Animals as Leaders will perform two sets of songs, one being the complete sequence of their forthcoming fifth album Parrhesia, when the progressive rock titans hit the road in the United States this spring. That's what we know now that the band has announced the Parrhesia North American Album Release...
ROCK MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Carson McHone announces new album Still Life for February 25, shares title track and tour dates

After introducing herself as a Merge artist last fall with “Hawks Don’t Share,” Carson McHone is sharing details about her third album and first release with the label. Still Life, out February 25, quivers like a tightrope, with songs about existing within tension and surviving beyond the breaking point. These are stories of sabotage, confusion, and surrender. Still Life invites us to gasp at our own reflection and acknowledge the unsettling beauty in this breath.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

Dublin based Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Jackie Down The Line" that was directed by Hugh Mulhern. Fontaines D.C. have also announced North American tour dates for this spring. Just Mustard will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. They released their album A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Walker
dopecausewesaid.com

HANSON Announce Their 2022 RED GREEN BLUE World Tour and New Album

Pop-Rock trio HANSON announce their RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR (tickets on sale January 20 at 10am local via Hanson.net), along with their unique new album comprised of the band’s three solo-lead projects. RED GREEN BLUE will be released via 3CG Records/ The Orchard on May 20 right as the band is reaching the milestone of 30 years performing together. The new RED GREEN BLUE album brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).
ROCK MUSIC
The FADER

Kae Tempest announces new album, shares “More Pressure” with Kevin Abstract

Kae Tempest has announced their fifth studio album, The Line Is A Curve, out April 8 on American Recordings and Republic Records. With the news comes the record's lead single, "More Pressure," featuring BROCKHAMPTON co-founder Kevin Abstract. Tempest — a British poet, playwright, novelist and rapper — has been prolific...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Lo Moon Announce Sophomore Album 'A Modern Life,' Share New Single "Raincoats"

Lo Moon have announced their sophomore album A Modern Life. The LA band broke out with their single “Loveless” in 2016, which garnered a remix from Hudson Mohawke. Comprised of Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart, and Sterling Laws, the band released their self-titled debut in 2018. Now almost four years on, they have announced their new album A Modern Life. The announcement today comes with the second single “Raincoats.”
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#United States#Music Video#American Tour#North American#Canadian#Oxy Music
NYS Music

Annie in the Water Announce Winter Tour Dates, New Album due in March

Annie in the Water have announced a slate of winter tour dates, ahead of the release of their forthcoming studio album, Sun at Dawn, set to be released Friday, March 4th. Recorded directly to tape at Artfarm Recording in the heart of the Hudson Valley and mixed by Corey Hayward, Sun at Dawn represents the band’s time spent independently at home, together in the Adirondacks, and on the road again with their fans.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

MONO releasing new EP; Bing & Ruth opening North American tour

On Christmas Day of 2020, Japanese post-rock greats MONO released the Bandcamp-exclusive two-song single "Scarlet Holliday" / "First Winter," and now they've announced an expanded, wider release which also features the new song "Epilogue" and comes out digitally on March 4 via Temporary Residence Ltd, with a 10" vinyl release due this summer (pre-order). It was recorded with longtime collaborator Steve Albini, newly mixed by John McEntire and mastered by Bob Weston, and it comes with new artwork.
MUSIC
indieisnotagenre.com

Crows Announce Long Awaited Second Album, Share Lead Single And New Tour Dates

London based four-piece Crows share new single, Slowly Separate, their first new music in over 3 years. The release of Slowly Separate accompanies the announcement of the band’s long-awaited second album, titled Beware Believers, set for release on April 1st. Speaking about Slowly Separate, frontman James Cox states:. ‘Slowly...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption & Contrarian Announce North American Tour

Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption and Contrarian have announced the dates for the ‘Forces Of Hostility – North American Tour 2022‘. Suffocation guitarist Terrance Hobbs had the following to say of this upcoming trek:. “We are beyond stoked to return to the road with the ‘Forces Of Hostility North...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Jenny Hval announces new album, shares “Year of Love”

Jenny Hval is a notoriously complex, cryptic songwriter, but she says her forthcoming album, Classic Objects, is an attempt to "write simple stories." Announced today and due out March 11, the record will be her 10th solo studio album (including her first two, which she made under the name Rockettothesky) and her first with 4AD. Along with the news, she shared the album's second single, "Year of Love," which comes with a trippy video treatment.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New Album and Tour, Share 2 New Songs: Listen

The Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have announced the follow-up to their 2018 Dan Deacon-produced album Riddles. Nightclub Daydreaming is out March 25 via Carpark. The album’s announcement today is accompanied by two new songs: “This Thirst” and “Berliner.” Schrader and Devlin Rice have also announced a spring tour. Listen to both songs and find those tour dates below.
BALTIMORE, MD
theprp.com

Slipknot Announce North American Tours With In This Moment, Jinjer, Cypress Hill & Ho99o9

Slipknot have announced the 2022 return of their ‘The Knotfest Roadshow‘ tour with two North American legs planned for this spring. The first leg will find the Iowan metal outfit joined by In This Moment and Jinjer, while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will appear during the second leg. Tickets for the trek are set to go on sale this Friday, January 21st at 10am local time via knotfestroadshow.com.
MUSIC
metalinjection

HYPOCRISY, CARACH ANGREN, THE AGONIST & HIDEOUS DIVINITY Announce North American Tour

Hypocrisy will hit the road starting this April and they're taking Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity with them!. "We're happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album," said Hypocrisy vocalist Peter Tägtgren. "New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist. And we're happy to share the stage with Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity."
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew”

Young Prisms have announced the release of a new album, Drifter, which will be out on March 25 via Fire Talk. The band have also shared a one-shot video for the album’s lead single, “Honeydew.” View the Gio Betteo-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear Announces Solo Album and Tour, Shares New Single “Shadow in the Frame”

Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear has announced the release of his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out on April 8 via Warp. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Shadow in the Frame,” and announced a 34-date North American and European tour in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view the album artwork/tracklist and full list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Renata Zeiguer announces new album and tour, shares “Sunset Boulevard”

Brooklyn musician Renata Zeiguer has announced a new album, Picnic in the Dark, which will be out April 8 via Northern Spy. She made the record with producer Sam Evian, and the first single is the enchanting "Sunset Boulevard," that pulls influence from tropicalia and baroque psych. You watch the video, filmed at a carnival, below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Rage Against the Machine delay reunion tour

Rage Against the Machine have pushed back their Public Service Announcement reunion tour with Run The Jewels for the second time. The tour, originally announced in 2019 and set for spring 2020, would have been a five-show southwest run, starting in El Paso, Texas and ending with two headlining performances at that year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy