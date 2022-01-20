ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jahvon Quinerly addresses decision to move out of starting lineup

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYxDK_0dqwMsbK00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Alabama basketball’s star point guard Jahvon Quinerly made a surprise move to the bench Wednesday night as the Crimson Tide searched for more production. The former five-star recruit described the move as a “mutual decision” with coach Nate Oats.

Quinerly is no stranger to the sixth man role, filling the same role for most of the 2020-21 season when Alabama made a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament. In that season, he came off the bench in each of his final 22 games after starting seven of the first eight contests.

As he and the team went through a skid over the past weeks, losing the last three games and five of the last eight since beating Gonzaga and Houston in back-to-back games, a change was needed. Quinerly and Oats agreed a return to the sixth man role was necessary to kickstart the season.

“Losing three games in a row is tough, so we knew we needed to change something,” said Quinerly. “Obviously, I was successful in that role, so I had no problem coming off the bench.”

Over the past two seasons, Alabama is 16-8 with Jahvon Quinerly in the starting lineup, and 22-5 when he comes off the bench. On Wednesday night, he dropped 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting with three rebounds as the Crimson Tide pulled off a 70-67 home win over No. 13 LSU.

Since transferring to Alabama in 2019 – and sitting out one season due to NCAA rules and regulations – he has averaged 13. 6 points and 3.5 assists per game while helping take the Alabama program to another level.

Alabama turning things around

Alabama’s recent success has centered on a “blue-collar” approach and the analytics of three-point shots and layups. The departure of veteran leader and defensive star Herbert Jones left a gap in Alabama’s armor which must be replaced before March.

Despite the recent run of results, head coach Nate Oats has found positive energy at Alabama’s most recent practices. The return of role-playing forward James Rojas does not offer much offensive boost but has increased the energy level and provided another piece that fits the old mold of success.

“We beat Gonzaga, pretty much on the road, we had Auburn on the ropes,” said Oats, via AL.com’s Mike Rodak. “Had a shot there with a minute to go that would have put us up. We’re right in there. We just got to clean some stuff up. We got to bring an effort that demands a victory every night out for 40.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

John Calipari on TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler's injuries

TyTy Washington exited today’s game vs. Auburn after falling awkwardly on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot at the 8:20 mark in the first half. At the time, Kentucky was up by nine. The Cats took a four-point lead into halftime but were dealt another blow in the second half when Sahvir Wheeler hit the deck after running into a screen by Walker Kessler at the 11:28 mark. Wheeler left the game and eventually returned, but went down again in the final minutes. Without TyTy for 32 minutes and Wheeler in stretches, the Cats couldn’t pull off the upset, falling to the No. 2 Tigers 80-71.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Alabama linebacker reverses course on transfer decision

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week. But now, Moody has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to Alabama next season, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz on Friday. 247Sports reported on Thursday that Moody was likely to withdraw his name form the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
Person
Jahvon Quinerly
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals biggest story coming out of National Championship game

It appears that college football is still pretty far away from potential expansion of the College Football Playoff. Despite optimism in recent months, talks have seemingly come to a crushing stalemate. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked on The Opening Kickoff on 105.5 WNSP radio after the National Championship, where he called the sport a “wreck” due to the inability to come to an agreement on CFP expansion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Louisville forward gives damning response on coaching staff

The Louisville Cardinals fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-70 on Saturday and the disconnect between players and the coaches seems to be in full force. With drama and controversy swirling around the program, it makes sense that reporters would ask key players about the seemingly strained relationship with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Star Point Guard#Gonzaga#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Suns

The Indiana Pacers have had a rough season going 17-29 in 46 games, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they are coming off of two straight road wins over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. On Saturday,...
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy