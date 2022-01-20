Mel Kiper discusses pros and cons of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson with first two picks

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mel Kiper recognizes there isn’t a star, must-have quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. So, Kiper believes pass-rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson are the premier selections.

Still, choosing between the two stars is tough for the NFL Draft guru. After releasing his first mock draft on the year, Kiper discussed the pros and cons of both Thibodeaux and Hutchinson.

“This isn’t easy,” started Kiper. “This is not a slam dunk and we’ll get to that in a minute but I think Aidan Hutchinson — the production, the consistency week in and week out. Edge rusher, obviously, everybody needs them.

“Think about where Jacksonville is with Trevor Lawrence on the offensive side. He’s the franchise. Defensive side, you got to finish games. You got to get after quarterbacks. .. I think Aidan Hutchinson would give them that Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa type player coming out of the Big Ten who’s a true baller.”

“You think about Kayvon Thibodeaux would have been number one had Hutchinson not had this dynamic year,” stated Kiper. “Kayvon Thibodeaux injured early, bounced back, played through that injury which was impressive. He didn’t shut it down. You talk about speed to power and all the things you need. He does bend a little more. He will be coached up a be able to maximize all that talent that he has.

“Certainly when you think of the pass rush ability that both these kids possess put them — with no quarterback in play — put the defensive ends at the top of the board.”

Todd McShay on Thibodeaux and Hutchinson: ‘The best two players in the draft.’

Moreover, Kiper’s colleague Todd McShay agrees with Kiper for the most part. However, he also has his own opinions on the two stud pass-rushers.

“The best two players in this draft are Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. They’re both defensive ends and that’s, outside of quarterback, arguably, the most important position on the field right now in the NFL — getting after those quarterbacks,” stated McShay. “With Hutchinson, I love him because I know what I’m getting. You have a player who had 16.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks — set a school record — three forced fumbles this past year and is so good in terms of tying his legs and powerful upper body together. He’s also phenomenal in terms of his preparation. You see him, pre-snap, always alerting everyone on the defensive front of what’s coming and being in position to make plays. So he understands the game. He works his tail off and you know what you’re getting as I said.

“Thibodeaux hasn’t quite reached that in terms of his professional level and the way he approaches the game. But he’s more physically gifted. He has the toolset that you look for in a double digit sack guy in the NFL. So it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out. Do you go with the potential in Thibodeaux or do you go with the known commodity in Hutchinson?”

Time will tell the decision the Jacksonville Jaguars make. However, don’t discount the possibility of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal being in the mix for No. 1, as well.