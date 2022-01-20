ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mel Kiper discusses pros and cons of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson with first two picks

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsFpc_0dqwMqps00
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mel Kiper recognizes there isn’t a star, must-have quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. So, Kiper believes pass-rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson are the premier selections.

Still, choosing between the two stars is tough for the NFL Draft guru. After releasing his first mock draft on the year, Kiper discussed the pros and cons of both Thibodeaux and Hutchinson.

“This isn’t easy,” started Kiper. “This is not a slam dunk and we’ll get to that in a minute but I think Aidan Hutchinson — the production, the consistency week in and week out. Edge rusher, obviously, everybody needs them.

“Think about where Jacksonville is with Trevor Lawrence on the offensive side. He’s the franchise. Defensive side, you got to finish games. You got to get after quarterbacks. .. I think Aidan Hutchinson would give them that Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa type player coming out of the Big Ten who’s a true baller.”

“You think about Kayvon Thibodeaux would have been number one had Hutchinson not had this dynamic year,” stated Kiper. “Kayvon Thibodeaux injured early, bounced back, played through that injury which was impressive. He didn’t shut it down. You talk about speed to power and all the things you need. He does bend a little more. He will be coached up a be able to maximize all that talent that he has.

“Certainly when you think of the pass rush ability that both these kids possess put them — with no quarterback in play — put the defensive ends at the top of the board.”

Todd McShay on Thibodeaux and Hutchinson: ‘The best two players in the draft.’

Moreover, Kiper’s colleague Todd McShay agrees with Kiper for the most part. However, he also has his own opinions on the two stud pass-rushers.

“The best two players in this draft are Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. They’re both defensive ends and that’s, outside of quarterback, arguably, the most important position on the field right now in the NFL — getting after those quarterbacks,” stated McShay. “With Hutchinson, I love him because I know what I’m getting. You have a player who had 16.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks — set a school record — three forced fumbles this past year and is so good in terms of tying his legs and powerful upper body together. He’s also phenomenal in terms of his preparation. You see him, pre-snap, always alerting everyone on the defensive front of what’s coming and being in position to make plays. So he understands the game. He works his tail off and you know what you’re getting as I said.

“Thibodeaux hasn’t quite reached that in terms of his professional level and the way he approaches the game. But he’s more physically gifted. He has the toolset that you look for in a double digit sack guy in the NFL. So it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out. Do you go with the potential in Thibodeaux or do you go with the known commodity in Hutchinson?”

Time will tell the decision the Jacksonville Jaguars make. However, don’t discount the possibility of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal being in the mix for No. 1, as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

2022 NFL mock draft: The first 28 picks

Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and other prospects are expected to be among the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. But which teams will pick them? And with two picks each in the top 10, what will the Jets and Giants do?
NFL
Maize n Brew

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson should be among the top overall picks

Aidan Hutchinson had one of the best seasons in the history of Michigan football in 2021 with 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks (program record) and a runner-up finish for the Heisman Trophy. The senior defensive end slayed the dragon of Ohio State and helped secure Michigan’s first...
NFL
FanSided

Mel Kiper’s quarterback pick for the Detroit Lions is at least intriguing

The Detroit Lions may or may not come out of April’s draft with a quarterback, but Mel Kiper Jr.’s pick for them is at least interesting. For the Detroit Lions and their fans, the business of offseason player decisions has started. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will lead the pre-draft and free agency processes, and try to find fits to fill needs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Trevor Lawrence
zonecoverage.com

Aaron Rodgers Showed His True Colors

Never mind the special teams blowing the game, a predictable outcome for anyone who watched a single minute of Green Bay Packers football this year. Set aside the solid defensive performance from a unit that didn’t give up a single offensive touchdown to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Ignore the fact that Mo Drayton only fielded 10 players against what would be the game-winning field goal. Disregard the stellar receiving performances from Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, the only players besides Dominique Dafney with more than one target. (Dafney had two.)
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#American Football
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy