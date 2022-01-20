Ohio State extends offers to budding talent nationwide

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann addressed the media after their Jan. 13 loss to Wisconsin 78-68 about what exactly went wrong in Madison that night. “We’re such a good shooting team and we had some good looks that we missed, but I also thought they really hugged [our] shooters,” Holtmann said. “They’re not going to give your best shooters clean looks. We just couldn’t take advantage of that enough.”

