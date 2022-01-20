ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State extends offers to budding talent nationwide

By Zack Carpenter about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dRSC_0dqwMoJe00
Samuel M'Pemba was one of many players Ohio State offered this week. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Ohio State coaches have been busy working the phones and schools on the recruiting trail, which has led to an influx of offers over the past week.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Ohio State adds Mike Sollenne, SEC experience in offensive support role

COLUMBUS — The staff restructuring is nearly complete at Ohio State, and it now includes some high-profile SEC experience to help on the offensive line. Mike Sollenne, a former graduate assistant at Florida who earned an in-season promotion to lead the offensive line, will join the Buckeyes in a support role alongside newly-hired position coach Justin Frye. Lettermen Row sources confirmed the addition, and Sollenne has already publicly updated his social-media bio to reflect the move.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Miami coaches visit 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller

Ahead of his official visit to Coral Gables this weekend, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive tackle Christen Miller hosted a pair of Hurricanes coaches for an in-home visit Monday night. Head coach Mario Crisotbal and defensive line coach Joe Salave’a stopped by the four-star prospect’s home for a little bit...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator pulls National Champion from burning car

Two premier Oklahoma State athletes were in a serious car accident Monday night. As it turns out, a Cowboys football assistant was there and rushed in to save them. AJ Ferrari, an NCAA individual champion last year as a freshman, and All-American cross country runner Isai Rodriguez collided head-on with another vehicle while passing several others, according to the Oklahoma State athletic department.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
On3.com

South Carolina linebacker enters the transfer portal

One of the big winners of the transfer portal has been Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Plenty of impact players will be joining a program looking to take a significant step forward during the 2022 season. However, just as the portal can provide, it can give away. According...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame placekicker ready to leave his mark after graduate transfer

As Blake Grupe moved around the Notre Dame indoor practice facility last week during his first chance to meet with the local Irish football media, the 5-foot-8, 150-pound, grad student looked more like a team manager than a player who will get a shot this spring to become the Irish’s new starting placekicker with Jonathan Doerer graduated and gone after three starting seasons.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budding#Recruiting
On3.com

PFF names top 10 returning college football edge rushers in 2022

Pro Football Focus (PFF) named the top 10 edge rushers that are set to return to college football next season. Here’s how they ranked them:. Anderson was one of the most dominant edge rushers in the nation last season. He ranked No. 1 in the country in sacks with 17.5 and amassed 57 solo tackles (101 total) along with three pass deflections. His 81 quarterback pressures also ranked tops in the nation as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Chris Holtmann reveals what went wrong in loss to Wisconsin

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann addressed the media after their Jan. 13 loss to Wisconsin 78-68 about what exactly went wrong in Madison that night. “We’re such a good shooting team and we had some good looks that we missed, but I also thought they really hugged [our] shooters,” Holtmann said. “They’re not going to give your best shooters clean looks. We just couldn’t take advantage of that enough.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Arizona wide receiver enters the transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Cunningham started in seven games last season for first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. Cunningham arrived in Tuscon before the 2019 season and became an instant impact player for the Wildcats. He played in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
On3.com

Former Pac-12 leading kicker enters the transfer portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Cristian Zendejas has entered the transfer portal. Zendejas led the Pac-12 in field goals made during the 2019 season, connecting on 23. Throughout his three seasons in Tempe, Zendejas attempted 42 field goal attempts and made 33. His career-long...
GILBERT, AZ
On3.com

4-star DL Tevita Pome'e lands ‘dream offer’ from Utah

On3 Consensus four-star defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e of Layton (Utah) Christian Academy is already a well-known name with college coaches. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder has seen his recruitment steadily grow over the past month, earning offers from Nevada, Jackson State, Utah State, San Jose State, Washington and USC. That’s in addition to previous offers from Oregon State and Vanderbilt.
LAYTON, UT
On3.com

Quarterback Max Brown commits to the Florida Gators, breaks down decision

After a successful official visit over the weekend, Florida has reeled in three-star quarterback, Max Brown, who de-committed from Central Michigan on Sunday. The 6-foot-3 quarterback finished his final high school season with 4,093 all-purpose yards (2,750 passing, 1,343 rushing), 41 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns. On top of...
TULSA, OK
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: 15 future Buckeyes land in latest On300 rankings

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy