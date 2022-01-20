Runaway Hit “Choir Of Man” Coming To Miami From London’s West End, Jan. 29

“In the City” is a set talk show hosted by Nicolas Cabrera and Tony Newell. Each episode will feature a guest(s) from different businesses, municipalities, and community organizations. Off the cuff and focused on the City of Coral Gables and surrounding neighborhoods, show guests will have engaging conversations regarding their roles in the community, whether business owners, community leaders, non-profit organizers/directors, and elected officials. Guests will tell relevant stories, participate in brief gameshows, and contribute to the theme of each episode and the series. As the hosts, Nic and Tony will ask guests relevant questions and choose/direct topics of discussion and conversation. Conversations will be about weekly and daily hyperlocal community activities and opportunities, such as networking and business improvement, as well as family friendly events. “In the City” is the show about all things local.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO