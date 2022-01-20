ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Runaway Hit “Choir Of Man” Coming To Miami From London’s West End, Jan. 29

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to Miami from London’s West End on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m., “The Choir of Man” is the runaway hit of the international theater scene featuring a multi-talented cast serving up 90 minutes of unadulterated entertainment – with a real working bar on stage at the South Miami-Dade Cultural...

