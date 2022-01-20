Kevin Rankin named new CNB wealth advisor

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) has announced the addition of Kevin B. Rankin to the Wealth Management team as Assistant Vice President, Wealth Advisor.

Prior to joining CNB, Rankin served as a Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank. He brings his broad investment and relationship management experience to CNB, where in his role as Wealth Advisor he manages investment portfolios for individual and trust clients at any stage in their financial lives and provides holistic advice that incorporates all facets of their financial well-being.

Rankin received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Science degree in Management/Finance from St. John Fisher College. Active in the community, he recently concluded a three year term on the Board of Directors for Compeer Rochester and currently serves as Vice President for the Rochester Numismatic Association. Rankin, his wife, and two children are residents of Webster.

