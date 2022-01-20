ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to refresh your remote work routine for the new year

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. Working and learning at home can be a challenge even in the best of times, and while many of us have been making do with our temporary home offices, now is the perfect time to review your current office set-up and routine to help become...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktswblog.net

How to Complete Your New Year’s Resolution

Welcome to 2022! It’s a brand-new year which for many people symbolizes new beginnings and a chance to start fresh. The new year of course brings the time-honored tradition of making new year resolutions. Some people are resolution masters, but for me, it has not always been so easy. In the past, my motivation and hope at the beginning of the year have been high and I have proudly declared my resolutions to everyone around me who would listen. I download apps to help me track whatever progress I’m trying to make and set forth into the new year with high hopes and expectations, ready to crush my dreams.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Doctors Suggest Pacing Your ‘New Year Motivation’ And Easing Into Working Out

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — We are more than a week into the New Year, and for many of you that means you’re several days into a new exercise plan. “Fitness journeys are the most important thing we do to stay active and healthy,” said Dr. John Christoforetti, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Texas Health Allen and Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists. He cautions though, jumping into a new plan too hard, too fast can lead to less than desirable results.
TEXAS STATE
Sunderland Echo

New year, new you, with productive morning routines

Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day ... It’s the start of a new year and you are determined to kick it off with a new morning routine to revitalise your life and create the best version of yourself. January is a time when most of...
LIFESTYLE
The Next Web

9 tips to perfect your ‘working from home’ morning routine

If you work from home, getting your morning routine down to a tee will have a huge impact on how you work — and feel — for the rest of the day. Ultimately, it’s about doing what works for you, but here are a few pointers that will hopefully help you start your day right.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Security Software#Work Environment#Home Office#Bpt#Office Depot Working#Active Workstations#Officedepot Com
bozemanmagazine.com

How to Boost Productivity When Working Remotely

Are you facing issues with productivity while working remotely? Well, you’re not alone: many people aren’t performing as well as they used to. However, there are plenty of ways to make you better at what you do. The past few years have shown us that health should be...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

How to Boost Your Confidence at Work

Most people, at one time or another, have experienced low confidence at work. This can have a negative impact on decision-making, and how you feel about your job. So, whether you're feeling this burden yourself, or managing someone who does, it's good to know how you can turn this around. Let's look at ways you can boost your confidence at work, and reap the rewards.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
vinepair.com

How to Give Your Alcohol Inventory a Refresh for 2022

The new year is a time when many of us reconsider our habits, appearances, and surroundings. For some, that comes in the form of New Year’s resolutions. For others, Dry January — the annual tradition of abstaining from alcohol for a month — is a common practice. Others still take it as an opportunity to part with the old and start anew. So why not start with our booze?
DRINKS
tnledger.com

Surviving your employees’ shift to remote working

At least the commute is better. That’s what you tell yourself every morning: 15 steps from bed to office is better than 15 miles. You’ve been working from home now for nearly two years and you’re waffling. Will it be like this forever and, if so, is that good?
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A new exercise routine can help you change your relationship with alcohol

Join our challenge to give up alcohol the month of January and you may gain sleep, energy and even extra pocket change. Beer, wine, margaritas or old-fashioneds — whatever your drink of choice is, we're challenging you to cut it and other alcohol out for the month of January. Join the Facebook group online and connect with the community to help encourage and inspire.
FITNESS
KRQE News 13

How to stay on track with your exercise resolutions in the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are many people who make New Year’s resolutions to get more exercise and get healthy but it can be difficult to stay on track past January. Chief Medical Officer for Medicaid, Dr. Diana Weber from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to discuss how we can achieve exercise, health, and wellness goals and stay on track during the New Year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
DFW Community News

How to Reach Your Goals for the New Year

2021 is coming to an end and it seems like it has just flown by. I mean it has literally flown by and we have not even had a chance to take it all in. It has been an incredibly challenging year for many. Whether you have gone back to work in person or stayed virtual, we have been living a time of great challenges. In years past, when we have gotten to the end of the year, we have talked about setting new goals for the new year. We have typically talked about getting healthier, working out, eating better, and just overall trying to be more mindful of taking better care of our lives.
LIFESTYLE
KING-5

How to make New Year's resolutions actually work

Around every new year, we make resolutions and use mantras like "new year, new me" and "this is going to be my year." So how are those resolutions going?. Often when we make New Year's resolutions, we start January 1st, but that's just an arbitrary date. Plus, it's common to drop the resolution a few days in or after one slip up.
LIFESTYLE
artofhealthyliving.com

How To Create A Healthy Sleeping Routine For Your Kids

Children grow and develop at an astounding rate. Some of the most important developments happen during sleep time when children are resting their brains and bodies for the next day. As a result of that importance, parents must establish good sleep habits with their children as soon as possible to promote optimal health and wellbeing in childhood and beyond. Here are some tips on how you can start establishing a good sleeping routine with your child today.
KIDS
thezoereport.com

January's Best New Hair Products Are Here To Give Your Routine A Serious Refresh

The new year brings with it several things: a renewed perspective, a clean slate, a (hopefully) bare calendar ready to be filled with a sense of hope that the upcoming year really will be the best one yet. 2022’s official arrival also means plenty of exciting new beauty launches, which only ups the fresh-start ante — in the case of hair care, that sentiment goes extra hard. The best hair products of January 2022 (so far) are all about a combination of fortification, restoration, and care — serums, washes, tools, and treatments all promising healthy, shiny hair that will pull plenty of double-takes with just how lustrous it looks. Plus, all the newness is a great excuse for a massive product purge, clearing space in the shower and on your counters for an updated routine.
HAIR CARE
NBC Miami

How to Keep Your Resolution to Take the Weight Off in the New Year

Many people start the new year with resolutions to lose weight. But by springtime, most have dropped those resolutions and may feel frustrated that the pounds did not melt away as expected. Fitness experts say you might be overestimating how many calories you are burning during your workouts. "It is...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy