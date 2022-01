Far Cry 6 isn’t over after your revolution succeeds — there are three DLC add-ons featuring the main villains from previous games. The first DLC featured Vaas, the villain of Far Cry 3 and the guy we probably associate most closely with the entire series. The second DLC is all about Pagan Min, the evil dictator of Far Cry 4 fame. His purgatory has a little puzzle you’ll have to solve to finally earn the true ending, and we’ve got step-by-step instructions below to help you get through it all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO