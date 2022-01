An enormous asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth soon, but don't worry, it's still going to be more than a million miles away from us. According to Space.com, the colossal space rock is estimated to measure around 3,400 feet, which is almost three times the height of the 102-story Empire State Building, and it will make its closest pass to our planet on January 18, per NASA's Near-Earth Object Studies. Nevertheless, Earth is in the clear as it's expected to be travelling at a distance of 1.2 million miles.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO