Here’s another distant but approaching comet, first sighted by astronomers in 2017. When they spotted it, via the Pan-STARRS survey instrument in Hawaii, they said it was the farthest active inbound comet they’d yet seen. The comet is designated C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS). It was between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus when they first saw it, but will finally make its way into the inner solar system this year. It’ll be closest to Earth on July 14, 2022. It’ll be closest to the sun several months later, on December 19, 2022. If you have a small telescope, you should be able to spot the comet for up to four months of this year.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO