The Ferrari 296GTB hasn’t even rolled out yet, but one German tuner is already touting a tuning package to give the hotly anticipated hybrid sports car even more power. DMC, which offers an array of mechanical and cosmetic upgrades for all manner of luxury cars, has just unveiled a kit that promises to give the new Prancing Horse a menacing 900 horses (888 bhp). Yes, you read that right. Of course, Ferrari’s first badged V-6 is by no means short on grunt. Under the hood, it will be fitted with a turbocharged 3.0-liter internal combustion six-cylinder that can generate 654 hp, along...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO