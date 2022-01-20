ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Peters 2022 Tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, podcast

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russell Peters was the first comedian to ever have a Netflix special with 2013′s “Notorious.”. He was also the first comic to perform at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Now, in 2022, the groundbreaking Peters takes his legendary act on the road yet again as part of his Act Your Age World...

