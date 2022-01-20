ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMIH's EPIQ MD telehealth services launches across 13 U.S. states

By Preeti Singh
 3 days ago
EPIQ MD, a subsidiary of American International Holdings (OTCQB:AMIH +9.2%), has expanded the availability of its telehealth service...

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

