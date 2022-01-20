City makes bond project progress

Michelle Wulfson | The Item The Huntsville City Council made new progress on its 2016 bond package, awarding contract for the construction of a new Service Center building and holding off on an add on that would demolish the existing one shown and provide resurfacing of the parking lot.

Frost Construction provided a base bid of $8,846,000 to complete the construction of the new service building, with an additional $375,000 for the tear down of the existing building and resurfacing of the parking area, rounding out to a total of $9,200,000.

Reconstruction of the Service Center buildings was included in 2016 Bond Proposition No. 2, which also included the expansion of City Hall.

The service center project is scheduled to be completed by March 2023, within one year of its start date, however, the project will be delayed to two years while awaiting the completion of the new City Hall, so the service center’s staff can have a place to relocate during the demolition process.

“I think we’re all anxious to move this service center construction forward, we’re all anxious to move the city hall construction forward, so we need to get this off our plate,” said Mayor Andy Brauninger.

The projects are part of a 2016 bond, in which local voters approved the issuance of $128 million in debt for water and wastewater infrastructure, new public safety buildings, a new city service center and a new city hall.

Previous projects completed include enhancements in the city’s water and sewer infrastructure and the new police station near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821, which is nearly triple the size of the department’s old facility. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot headquarters provides more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.

The new fire station replaces a structure that was originally built in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration. The newly constructed 16,750 square-foot fire facility includes administration, training and fire truck bay areas.

As the city closed in on their last bond proposition, there was speculation over the $375,000 add in for the demolition and resurfacing work, with several councilmembers noting concern over the overreaching price due to current construction cost inflation and the possibility of deflation in the future.

“The one thing that sticks out to me is the ($375,000) on a part of the project that won’t be done until the soonest is two years from now,” Ward 2 councilmember Russell Humphrey said. “In two years, we don’t know what finances are going to be, we don’t know what our situation is going to be, I feel very confident that if a contractor bids a project that he’s not going to do in two years, he doesn’t know the cost, so he’s probably going to leave a lot on the table.”

Humphrey suggested that he would like to amend the item and remove the add-in alternate.

“In two years’ time, we might have a more favorable bid because this bid, for the most part, is a lot of labor, and the materials looks like it’s mainly for redoing the asphalt and I just think trying to bid it two years in advance is not a good practice,” Humphrey added.

Director of public works Brent Sherrod countered that prices could increase in two years, but notes that this way, the cost for the job can be locked in, ensuring that the council won’t go above that value, potentially saving the city costs in the long run.

“I feel like this is a good number where we are today, but there’s no way of knowing without a crystal ball whether it’s going to go up, down or sideways,” Sherrod said.

Ward 4 councilmember Jon Strong agreed with Humphrey, noting the difficulty in forecasting the cost of construction so far ahead and during times of uncertainty.

“We’re trying to estimate what things are going to be like and for the contractors, I feel like they’re scared of another 2020, so they’ve got to be padding it pretty high,” Strong added. “I think that I would never do it in my private business, so my opinion is to do what Russell is saying and strike out that add on alternate and cross that bridge in two years when there’s a better chance that we’re in a better financial position then than we are now.”

However, Ward 1 councilmember Daiquiri Beebe expressed concern over the extended time it would take in the future to revisit the subject, creating more work for the staff and council in two years’ time, not to mention the unknown costs.

“The thing with us having this bid right now for the $375,000 tells us that they’re committing to that price, so we know that’s how much it’s going to cost us in two years, but if we do not commit to this, we do not accept it, then in two years we do not know what the price is going to be, it could be anything,” Beebe said.

The proposed amendment removing the $375,000 add on to the Frost Construction bid passed six to one, with Beebe being the only councilmember to oppose.

The motion to award and enter into a contract with Frost Construction for the construction of the Service Center buildings was carried unanimously by the council.

REDISTRICTING PLANS APPROVED

The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-2, adopting the revised boundaries for the city’s four wards.

AMENDED FY BUDGET AND CIP BUDGETS APPROVED

Councilmembers unanimously approved the amendment of the fiscal year 2021-22 and Capital Improvement Project budgets, including funding for the Service Center construction project.

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Huntsville City Hall.